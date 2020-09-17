‘Alma’: First image and cast of the new Spanish Netflix series

Netflix continues to bet on Spanish fiction after the good results obtained with Elite, Cable girls The Chopped, and has already embarked on a new national series. Alma, is the title of the production of the streaming platform that has already started shooting in Asturias. Starring Mireia Oriol (The hockey girls) and created by Sergio S. Sanchez, screenwriter of films like The orphanage, The impossible (both by JA Bayona), Palm trees in the snow and Marrowbone’s secret, who will also act as director with Kike Maillo.

This supernatural thriller, from ten episodes of 50 minute each one will be recorded entirely in the Principality over a period of almost 5 months and will have a team of more than 100 people.

Juan Naharro GimenezGetty Images

Mireia Oriol plays Alma, a young woman who wakes up in a hospital after surviving a bus accident in which almost all of her classmates die. She does not remember anything about the incident or her past. “Alma begins to believe that everyone around her lies to her, trying to turn her into someone she is not. Trapped in a world that she does not feel is her own, she must unravel the mysterious events that preceded the accident before her true identity vanishes forever”says the official synopsis.

In addition to the protagonist, the cast is completed with Alex Villazan (Charon), Pol Monen (Albanta Camp, The Queen of the South), Claudia Roset (SHAME), Javier Morgade (The knot), Nil Cardoner (The hockey girls), Maria Caballero (The ministry of time) and Milena Smit (Thou shalt not kill). Also, Marta Belaustegui, Josean Bengoetxea, Candido Uranga, Katia R. Borlado, Ximena Vera, Celia Sastre, Laura Ubach, Raul Badger and Alejandro Serrano They will also participate in the series.

