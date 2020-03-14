Allen Bellman Dies: ‘Captain America’ Artist In Comics’ Golden Age Was 95

Allen Bellman, one of many final hyperlinks to the early days of Captain America in comedian books, died March 9 after a brief sickness. He was 95 and lived in Florida, in response to an announcement posted to Fb by San Diego Comedian Fest.

“Final 12 months we hosted Allen as our Golden Age Visitor of Honor. He was a sort man and forthcoming to all the followers who got here by his desk. He advised tales of his days at Well timed Comics within the 1940s, engaged on Captain America, Younger Allies, Human Torch and The Destroyer. He left his mark on the world of comics and he will probably be missed. He was an excellent creator and a great good friend. Relaxation in Peace, Allen Bellman.” Bellman was born in New York Metropolis in June 1924, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants who fled that nation’s pogroms. He grew to become intrigued by comics when he noticed a difficulty of Motion Comics #`1, which he bought. He started drawing on his personal and did one panel cartoons for a number of New York newspapers, together with the Brooklyn Eagle and New York Day by day Mirror.

He answered a newspaper advert for an artist in 1942 and commenced work for Well timed Comics/Atlas Comics, which grew to become Marvel Comics within the early 1960s. Considered one of his first assignments was Captain America. He quickly graduated to different titles, and within the pre-Comics Code Authority days, labored on horror, crime and western titles in what’s now known as the Golden Age of Comics. When Well timed closed, he grew to become a freelancer and retired from the comedian ebook business within the 1960s.

He later self-published a ebook on his profession known as Well timed Confidential: When the Golden Age of Comedian Books Was Younger, launched in 2017 with editors Michael J. Vassallo and Audrey Parente. He continued to attend comedian ebook conventions into his 90s, regaling followers with tales of the early years.

No info was instantly obtainable on survivors or memorial plans.