All your favorite movies from the ’90s are on Amazon Prime Video

Nostalgia in the seventh art always leads us to silent movies, to the ‘black’ tapes of the 40s, to the musicals of the 50s, to the ‘nouvelle vague’ of the 60s, to the New York directors of the 70s, to the creativity and special effects of the 80s … and then there are those who think that the 21st century has given ‘soups with wave’ to the above, with titles such as ‘Wells of ambition’, ‘Brokeback Mountain’, ‘The pianist’ or even ‘Inside Out’.

But … what about the 90s? Who remembers them? Well, we, because even though we remember them fondly, we are convinced that they left for history some great titles like the ones we collect below and that you can see on Amazon Prime Video. Although not always understood by the critics, as we will see.

Spanish cinema went through a golden decade with great directors such as Montxo Armendáriz, Juanma Bajo Ulloa, Isabel Coixet, Fernando León de Aranoa and Julio Medem, and which saw the appearance of a huge generation of actors led by Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Jordi Mollá or Emma Suárez. Come and see.

‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

What is it about: ‘El Nota’ is a strange man who lives in Los Angeles wandering around with his own philosophy and who spends his time smoking pot, drinking White Russians and playing bowling with his colleagues. But one day he is mistaken for a millionaire whose name is the same as him and who, after meeting him, promises him a great reward if he finds his wife Bunny, who has been kidnapped.

What the critics said when it premiered: A film that was not highly praised at the time but which, over the years, has become a cult film. At its premiere, critics highlighted the surreal intrigue, John Turturro’s performance, criticism of American society and constant humor, although they accused it of being unsound.

‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)



What is it about: A tycoon has managed, through genetic manipulation techniques, to fulfill one of his dreams: to set up an amusement park where all kinds of dinosaurs can be seen live. But to convince his investors that it is totally safe, he will invite a paleobotanist, a paleontologist, an expert, the representative of the shareholders and his grandchildren for a visit that will turn out to be a nightmare.

What the critics said when it premiered: As is often the case in these types of films, critics said the film was worth for its special effects and little else (the passage of time has shown that it is much more than that). Some erred, commenting that the film did not have the same surprising capacity as ‘Jaws’ although others recognized Spielberg’s ability to build a good suspense story.

‘Notting Hill’ (1999)

What is it about: William is the owner of a bookstore in the London neighborhood of Notting Hill where one day Anna Scott, a famous movie star, enters. Upon seeing her, he falls madly in love and, with the help of his friends, manages to go on a date with her. What is not clear to him is whether the story will succeed with the very different origin of each of them.

What the critics said when it premiered: It was clear from the start that ‘Notting Hill’ was going to be applauded. The recap was something like ‘It’s not the best romantic comedy in the world, but it’s worth watching.’ They agreed that, despite being quite predictable, it was entertaining, elegant, witty and with some great supporting roles.

‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)



What is it about: After the Normandy landings of World War II in 1944, Private James Ryan, the only survivor of four brothers killed in combat, has disappeared. There are few clues as to his whereabouts, but Captain John Miller’s platoon will do their best to find him and bring him back to his mother.

What the critics said when it premiered: The plot, as we see, revolves around the rescue of the soldier, but almost 25 years later, we all continue to remember the technical mastery of the same scene that critics praised. The landing plans have already gone down in film history.

‘THE. Confidential ‘(1997)

What is it about: In the 1950s, everyone perceived Los Angeles as a glamorous city, but the reality is very different, full of elegant prostitutes, corrupt cops and dishonest journalists. In this environment, three detectives with a very different way of acting will investigate a series of crimes committed at the Nite Owl Café.

What the critics said when it premiered: He elevated it to the category of a masterpiece and appreciated its workmanship that could well have fitted into the best film noir of the 1940s. Connoisseurs praised the variety of characters, the narrative, how well used it was … Now it’s almost a forgotten film, despite its two Oscars. Conclusion: critics loved her more than academics.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)



What is it about: Clarisse, a young FBI agent, has to ask Hannibal Lecter, a manipulative and cannibal assassin, who is in a maximum security prison to find another serial killer whose ‘modus operandi’ is to be a real madman who skinns their victims.

What the critics said when it premiered: Unanimous cheers for Jonathan Demme’s thriller and, above all, for Anthony Hopkins’ performance that won the Best Actor Oscar (Jodie Foster also won Best Actress). Critics pointed out that the film would mark a before and after in horror films, which over time has been shown that it was not, but what it did succeed was in recognizing the brilliance of its execution and in the emotion that awakens in the viewer.

‘The Truman Show’ (1998)



What is it about: Truman, a happy man who believes he has a perfect life, is actually, and without him knowing it, the protagonist of a television program with a huge audience. In his existence, everything is false: his job, his neighborhood, his wife … everything is a huge set. However, one day he begins to suspect that everything is a lie and begins to investigate in search of answers.

What the critics said when it premiered: Critics immediately saw how revolutionary Peter Weir’s magnificent proposal was, with his enormous criticism of the dehumanizing of a technology that traps citizens and the media in their search for an unethical audience (something that had already been seen in films like ‘ Network ‘). Jim Carrey’s career gained thanks to the film a new dimension that still endures.

‘Kronen Stories’ (1995)

What is it about: A group of young people with few expectations in life and even fewer things to do in life meet every night at the Kronen brewery, to hatch plans for which more exciting? Sex, drugs, alcohol, speed … anything goes to give meaning to your existence. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by José Ángel Mañas.

What the critics said when it premiered: Despite Montxo Armendariz’s attempt to make a good film, the result is no more than just approved, 25 years after its premiere. Critics wanted to see in it a portrait of the then so popular ‘Generation X’, but putting it next to, for example, Ben Stiller’s ‘Reality Bites’, there is no where to take it. Still, it’s fun to see her again.

‘Return to Howard’s End’ (1993)

What is it about: We are in England, at the end of the 19th century. Sisters Margaret and Helen Schegel are two emancipated and cultured young women who become friends with the wealthy Wilcox. In time, Margaret will win the favor of the mother of the family; So much so that he ends up bequeathing his country mansion, Howard’s End, much to the chagrin of other relatives. An adaptation of the novel by Edward Morgan Forster.



What the critics said when it premiered: The magnificent critics multiplied to a James Ivory film unfortunately today somewhat forgotten. They went so far as to say that, by decree law, only Ivory should make novel adaptations. They also highlighted the balance of the interpreters (Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham-Carter, Vanessa Redgrave …) and the exquisite locations and as the only downside they said that sometimes the result is somewhat “affected and hollow.”

‘Who does Gilbert Grape love?’ (1994)



What is it about: Gilbert is a young man who lives on a farm in a small American town. His mother is prostrate in a chair because of his 200 kilos of weight and one of his brothers is mentally disabled. Gilbert works hard at a grocery store to support his family. An adventure with a married woman makes him distract himself from his problems, until Becky, a young woman who will break all his schemes, arrives in town.

What the critics said when it premiered: Lasse Hallström’s film was very well received by experts who noted how moving it was and some well-resolved moments. They also noticed the talent of a very young Leonardo DiCaprio, who was making his film debut and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

