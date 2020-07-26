Alec Baldwin and James Woods, face to face in ‘Ghosts of the past’

At midnight on June 12, 1963, a bullet kills the life of civil rights activist Medgar Evers, secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in the southern state of Mississippi. His killer is white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith (James Woods), which is acquitted after two null trials. Thirty years have passed since those events, and the murderer is still free. Is it too late to do justice?

The cruelty of the James Woods character

Ghosts of the past They are based on real events and characters that occurred in the mid-1960s and had their echo 30 years later, in the 1990s. Lewis Colick was in charge of developing the script for this story that Rob Reiner successfully led to the big screen.

Even if Whoopi Goldberg surprised by changing its usual register, playing this time a dramatic role, the most prominent characters were those of Alec Baldwin y James Woods, who coincided for the second time in the same project, years after La huida (The Getaway) (1994). Woods gained the favor of the critics with his condition of bad bad and obtained one Oscar and one Golden Globe nomination for this character.

Ghosts of Mississippi. EE.UU., 1996. Drama. 129 min. Dir.: Rob Reiner. Int.: Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, James Woods, Virginia Madsen, Craig T. Nelson, Susanna Thompson, William H. Macy, Alexa Vega.

