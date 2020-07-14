‘Alba’: First images of the filming of the Elena Rivera series on the Costa del Sol

Alba, the new original series of Atresmedia TV for the prime time of Antenna 3, is already rolling on the Costa Blanca. The recordings will take place over the next few weeks in various venues in Villajoyosa, Benidorm and Finestrat, under strict sanitary security measures.

Among the main locations through which the new Antena 3 bet will pass include: Bol Nou Beach, the promenade and the central beach of Villajoyosa or the cliffs of the Serra Gelada natural park in Benidorm.

The Serie, which will also be available in Atresplayer Premium, is an emotional drama inspired by the successful Fatmagül’ün It will have 13 chapters of 50 minutes duration. The new production is the result of the union of Atresmedia and Boomerang TV, an association that has produced successful series such as The time between seams, Plastic Sea, The Secret of Old Bridge The Presumed Guilty.

Paco Manzano

Elena Rivera plays the protagonist of the story. Next to her, Eric Masip, Adriana Ozores (Velvet), Álvaro Rico (Elite), Pol Hermoso, Jason Fernández, Beatriz Segura, Miquel Fernández, Jorge Silvestre, Tito Valverde (Matadero, Velvet), Pepa Gracia, Caterina Mengs, Candela Cruz, Antonio Gil, Jordi Ballester, Luis Iglesia, Franky Martín and Mario Santos, among others.

This is ‘Alba’

Alba is a young woman without fear. However, after returning to her town for vacation, a promising night of party is stained with tragedy when a group of boys sexually assaulted her. The next day, she wakes up naked on the beach. A year earlier, when she left her foreseeable life behind, she could not imagine that in the big capital she would be reunited with Bruno, her usual neighbor, and for whom she had never been interested.

What, separated by a simple street, never happened, is possible in a city of four million inhabitants. In a chance encounter, as improbable as it is magical, Alba and Bruno fall head over heels in love. Nothing could separate them. Until that fateful night.

Inexplicably, three of the four attackers are Bruno’s best friends. But when Alba discovers the identity of the fourth man, the end of the nightmare is actually the beginning.

Elena Rivera, on a streak

The unforgettable Karina de Tell me stars in another of the most anticipated projects in fiction: Agnes of my soul. The television adaptation of Isabel Allende’s work will shortly come to La 1 and then to Amazon Prime Video to tell the story of Inés Suárez (Rivera), a daring young woman, poor and seamstress, who traveled to the New World in search of the 16th century of her husband and who will become governor of the current Santiago de Chile. The young and daring woman from Extremadura embarks on this adventure looking for her husband Juan from Malaga (Carlos Serrano), lost on the other side of the Atlantic. In the Indies you will discover the true love of your life, the famous Spanish conqueror Pedro de Valdivia (Eduardo Noriega) and together they will star in an unforgettable romance as they embark on an adventure that will make them the main architects of the birth of a nation.

