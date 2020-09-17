Alaska replaces Concha Velasco at the helm of ‘Cine de barrio’

Neighborhood cinema He faces the season in which he will turn 25 in La 1 with a new presenter. Alaska will take over at the head of the program next September 26 from the hands of Concha Velasco, who says goodbye after almost a decade.

Singer, actress, presenter, writer … Alaska’s first bond with TVE dates back to the eighties, when she presented the legendary The Cristal ball; has recently been a presenter of Alaska and Coronas and Alaska and Segura.

Concha’s goodbye



On Saturday, September 26, there will be a very emotional moment for the spectators of the program. Alaska will share the set with Concha Velasco, who will pass the witness to her in the presentation work and will share with her her feelings about her long time at the helm of the Spanish film program. The veteran actress and presenter will say goodbye to La 1 after 10 years to focus on her theatrical career.

Concha has been key to the success of the last decade of the space, which offers every Saturday afternoon an endearing visit to the classics of Spanish cinema from the fifties, sixties and seventies.

Neighborhood Cinema, directed by Paco Quintanar, was born in 1995 by the hand of Jose Manuel Parada, and has also had Carmen Sevilla, Inés Ballester and Elena S. Sanchez in the presentation. The program recovers films for the whole family, receives actresses, actors, directors and technicians to talk about these feature films or their context, and recalls figures from Spanish culture.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io