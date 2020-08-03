Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo, among the new guests of ‘Typical Spanish’

This week in Typical Spanish, Florentino Fernández will captain the red team formed by Alaska, Mario Vaquerizo and La Terremoto and Vicky Martín Berrocal will be in command of the blue team, consisting of Marta Torné, Pepón Nieto and Secun de la Rosa. Both sides will compete to demonstrate who knows more about Spanish customs and culture.

To the sound of the famous Yellow tractor of Speedy shoe a new installment of Typical Spanish. The band will be in charge of bringing this song to life and will be able to show off their music live with the tests. Guess the music and Great Successes.

Then the competition will start with I saw it on TV, where Frank Blanco will rescue from RTVE Archive different historical television series of the country, such as The Baywatch The It has written a crime. In addition, celebrities will enjoy a very special birthday party with Poisoned Gift, a test in which they will have to correctly answer questions from the Spanish general culture in order to pass the box before its explosion.

MOEH ATITAR

After improvising responses without repeating it, without hesitation and without saying yes or no, in Yes, no, hum, the guests will put their opaque glasses on Letter holder to demonstrate how good or bad they are given to guess words blindly, only using their hands.

And from the sofa Letter holder, to the map of Spain. At Santiago’s road the famous will get on the exercise bike to pedal while completing the sayings that the captains will read to them. After demonstrating your fitness, geography class will arrive with The return to Spain, where after solving a hieroglyph with the name of a hidden Spanish locality, they will have to locate the cheese on the map in that municipality.

MOEH ATITAR

How do you play in Typical Spanish?

Among others, the guests will undergo the following challenges:

I saw it on TV: Frank Blanco dives into the archives of TVE in search of the most iconic moments on our TV. Each team will ask a series of questions about programs, series and historical moments.

The return to Spain: As a hieroglyph, photographs are projected that represent the name of a town in Spain. The member of any of the two teams that guess right, places on a map the exact place where the municipality is located.

Letter holders: The stewardesses distribute 4 giant letters among the members of a team. With their eyes covered, in order not to see the letters, the participants must identify them (by touch) and form a word with all the pieces.

Poisoned Gift: Frank Blanco prepares a birthday party for one of the guests and gives him a surprise gift. Then he asks a general culture question and, if he answers correctly, passes the packet to the contestant on the left. If it fails, you must answer more questions until you are correct.

MOEH ATITAR

Guess the music: The band performs the melody of a song, without lyrics. Teams must match exact title and interpreter. The band then plays and sings the song live.

Big hits: The presenter reads phrases that are part of the lyrics of a well-known song. With the least amount of clues possible, you have to match the title and the interpreter.

Give it a spin: After accumulating points throughout the night, teams can win or lose everything in this final game. Each team must answer a question whose answer is a number or a percentage. Whoever succeeds or gets closer, has the right to pull the roulette wheel and score points … or lose everything. In one of the rounds comes into play the Chicho award, in honor of the creator of the program One two Three….

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.