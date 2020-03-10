Alan Cumming Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming, the multihyphenate who was nominated for a number of Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes for his activate The Good Spouse and received a Tony for Cabaret, has signed with ICM Companions. The transfer comes as he’s co-starring reverse Daniel Radcliffe within the Outdated Vic manufacturing of Endgame, which wraps its run at month’s finish.

The Scotland-born Cumming stars reverse Rosario Dawson in USA Community’s freshman drama collection Briarpatch, which airs at 11 p.m. Mondays. He beforehand starred on the two-season run of CBS’ Intuition, enjoying a former CIA operative lured again to his outdated life when the NYPD wants his assist to cease a serial killer. It was the primary broadcast drama collection with an brazenly homosexual main character.



Cumming’s movie credit embody Emma, Circle of Associates, Golden Eye, X2, the Spy Youngsters motion pictures and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Extensive Shut. He and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-wrote, directed produced and starred in 2001’s The Anniversary Get together, which performed at Cannes.

On the stage, he received the Tony for Main Actor in a Musical for his function because the Emcee in 1998’s Cabaret. His Broadway credit embody Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera and Design For Dwelling. Within the UK his credit embody Unintentional Dying of an Anarchist, which received him an Olivier Award in 1991.

Cumming, who was with CAA, continues be repped by Untitled Leisure and UK-based Troika.