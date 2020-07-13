Agatha Christie returns to Movistar with Rufus Sewell in ‘The Pale Horse Mystery’

In all literary genres there is an essential and in suspense one of them is Agatha Christie. With millions of followers of his works in the world, also is one of the most adapted in the audiovisual industry. The cinema and television have been in charge of collecting some of his best works in different formats.

Given that she is one of the most popular British writers of the 20th century, no one could honor her better than her own compatriots. Thus, lThe BBC has been commissioned to produce various versions of his works in recent years choosing the format of miniseries and scripted by Bafta nominee Sarah Phelps.

The last one is The mystery of Pale Horse, that reaches our country through channel # 0, from Movistar +. On Tuesday, July 14, at 10:00 p.m., we will enjoy the history of Mark Easterbrook, a wealthy antiques businessman who seems to have it all: career success, a beautiful wife, and a perfect home. But su personal situation is twisted when he is involved in a dark murder.

One day they tell her that her name appears on a mysterious list that has appeared on the shoe of a dead woman. When the other people on the list start to die, Mark will start investigating on his own. His inquiries will lead him to an idyllic English village, Much Deeping, a place where ancient traditions, macabre rituals and strange beliefs survive., and where three alleged witches live in an old mansion called The Pale Horse.

This time the British actor Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle, The Pillars of Earth) brings the protagonist to lifeMark Easterbrook. The cast is completed by Kaya Scodelario, Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Poppy Gilbert, Madeleine Bowyer, Ellen Robertson, Sarah Woodward, Georgina Campbell and Claire Skinner, while the three witches will be played by Rita Tushingham, Sheila Atim and Kathy Kiera Clarke.

The last adaptations of Agatha Christie

From time to time new releases are appearing that run through some of Christie’s novels with exceptional casts. On television, the queen of adaptations in recent years has been the BBC, which has under its titles Ten little blacks (And Then There Were None, 2015), Prosecution witness (The Witness for the Prosecution, 2016), Tragic innocence (Ordeal by Innocence, 2018) and The mystery of the rail guide (The ABC Murders, 2018) and now added The Pale Horse mystery. In Spain, these miniseries of three episodes each, we have been able to see through Movistar. Nor can we forget the series Agatha Christie’s small murders, broadcast on La 2, who in this 2020 has resumed the recordings for a third season with a cast change.

Two movies based on his work were released in the cinema in 2017. One of them is The crooked house, con Max Irons (son of Jeremy Irons) at the head of the cast (which has recently aired on La 1). That same year we also saw the latest version of Murder on the Orient Express, the one directed and starring Kenneth Branagh with big names in acting like Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi y Olivia Colman.

