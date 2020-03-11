AEW Rankings Released For 3/11/20

AEW has launched its weekly rankings for March 11th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its males’s, girls’s and tag workforce divisions.

AEW Males’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (7-0)

Chris Jericho (0-1) MJF (3-0) Kenny Omega (1-0) PAC (3-2) (+1) Cody Rhodes (3-1) (-1)

The one movement inside the males’s single’s division this week seen PAC switch as a lot because the #4 spot after defeating Chuck Taylor. MJF and Cody didn’t compete this week. Kenny Omega is on the shelf with an injured hand so he didn’t compete this week each. Jericho picked up a win within the major event of Dynamite as he and Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin. Jon Moxley was alleged to be Allin’s confederate nevertheless was attacked pre-match by the Inside Circle.

AEW Ladies’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (4-1) Riho (3-1) Kris Statlander (2-2) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (2-2)

There was no movement inside the girls’s rankings this week. Massive Swole picked up a win over Leva Bates on Dynamite this week so she may have earned some votes nevertheless nonetheless sits exterior the top-5. Hikaru Shida defeated Abadon this week on Darkish to retain her #1 score.

AEW Tag Group Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Net web page (6-0)

The Darkish Order (5-0) The Youthful Bucks (2-0) SCU (2-3) Most interesting Buddies (3-2) Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara (1-0) (beforehand unranked)

Private Event falls out of the top-5 rankings this week. They picked up a win on Darkish in opposition to Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss nevertheless Le Intercourse Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) crack the rankings after their win over Darby Allin & Jon Moxley within the major event of Dynamite, although Moxley certainly not did make it to the match.

The Darkish Order misplaced in 8-man tag movement this week to SCU and Colt Cabana nevertheless that doesn’t rely to their 2-on-2 file. Jurassic Particular picked up a win on Darkish as properly over Kip Sabian and Peter Avalon nevertheless nonetheless sit exterior the top-5.