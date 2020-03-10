AEW Issues Statement Regarding Coronavirus Disease

All Elite Wrestling has issued a press launch addressing the COVID-19 Coronavirus sickness that has the entire world on extreme alert.

As of this writing (3/10/20), AEW keep events are shifting forward as scheduled. The company is intently monitoring the situation and may use the steering of presidency officers and effectively being organizations to seek out out if any changes are important.

Please go to the web pages of the Amenities for Sickness Administration and Prevention and the World Nicely being Group to be taught additional about how one can maintain your self and others safe from COVID-19.

Proper right here is the official phrase from AEW:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Change

?All AEW events are in the mean time shifting forward as scheduled. In any case, the safety and well-being of AEW followers, companions and experience is on a regular basis our prime priority, so we’ll proceed to intently monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by authorities officers, effectively being organizations and venue administration. AEW will substitute ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage all people throughout the AEW family to be good to themselves – and each other – by taking preventative actions as advisable by the CDC and WHO.