TELEVISION

AEW Issues Statement Regarding Coronavirus Disease

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read
AEW Logo
All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

All Elite Wrestling has issued a press launch addressing the COVID-19 Coronavirus sickness that has the entire world on extreme alert.

As of this writing (3/10/20), AEW keep events are shifting forward as scheduled. The company is intently monitoring the situation and may use the steering of presidency officers and effectively being organizations to seek out out if any changes are important.

Please go to the web pages of the Amenities for Sickness Administration and Prevention and the World Nicely being Group to be taught additional about how one can maintain your self and others safe from COVID-19.

Proper right here is the official phrase from AEW:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Change

?All AEW events are in the mean time shifting forward as scheduled. In any case, the safety and well-being of AEW followers, companions and experience is on a regular basis our prime priority, so we’ll proceed to intently monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by authorities officers, effectively being organizations and venue administration. AEW will substitute ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage all people throughout the AEW family to be good to themselves – and each other – by taking preventative actions as advisable by the CDC and WHO.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *