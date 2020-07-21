Adara Molinero begins her vacation with a daring perched in a swimsuit

He wanted to travel and freedom, and finally he has. Adara Miller has escaped to Ibiza with Rodri Fuertes, his new love, and his first pose in a swimsuit has not left anyone indifferent. The winner of GH VIP 7 she has leaned out on the terrace of her hotel sheathed in a daring outfit that barely covered her curves. And of course, the reaction on social networks has been imminent.

“Oh how beautiful … The mountains at the end”, joked Nyno Vargas, partner of his ex, Hugo, in Survivors 2020. Although, in general, the swimsuit had more votes against than in favor, the image accumulated many ‘likes’ in a few hours.

We do not know if it would go down to the beach like this or the outfit in question had the sole purpose of setting fire to the nets but the truth is that it left very little to the imagination. An uproar that Rodri, his boy and companion in GH 17, who has recorded his stay on Pitiusa island on his Instagram profile although he did not want to post any photos with his girlfriend.

Adara’s generous curves could have their days numbered if the woman from Madrid fulfills the purpose she confessed in My god, her mtmad channel, where she said she was not happy with the result of her breast surgery and that she intended to have a reduction as soon as her mother returned from Honduras.

In peace with Hugo Sierra

The waters are returning to their channel in Adara’s life after a few troubled months. Your entry into GH VIP 7 and her romance with Gianmarco Onestini triggered a tsunami that carried away her family project with Hugo Sierra, father of her one-year-old little Martin. But her history with the Italian watered down and ended with the hasty march of the winner of Discount time in full confinement between accusations of infidelity of Adara with Rodri.

A few months later, the former stewardess has rebuilt her life with Bea Retamal’s ex and has reached an agreement for the custody of her baby with the Uruguayan who, in turn, has also found love in Ivana Icardi, her partner in Survivors 2020.

