Adara Molinero and Hugo Sierra spend their first vacation separately. She in Ibiza, and he in Gran Canaria

The relationship between Adara and Hugo jumped through the air after the romance of the Madrid with Gianmarco in GH VIP 7 But, after a period of uncertainty, both have done their part to approach positions for the sake of their little Martin, just one year old. They have reached an agreement on the issue of child custody and the two enjoy it when it is their turn.

Is now Hugo Sierra the one who has taken his ‘Mapapote’, as he affectionately calls him, on vacation to the beach. Gran Canaria is the destination you have chosen to live your first summer with Ivana Icardi and the child.

And while the Uruguayan and Argentina revive their beach passion after the three months they spent together in Honduras, Adara does the same with Rodri, his new partner after his fleeting romance with Gianmarco Onestini. The couple, who met in GH 17, no longer hides and has shared his first image together and in love.

Rodri himself uploaded the photo to his Instagram, a social network that is becoming the album of his vacation in Ibiza. Your luxurious room, outings to restaurants, excursions, visits to coves …

The former stewardess is having a great time and does not skimp on pleasures during her stay on the island of Pitiusa.

And all while being kept in the limelight by their beach outfits, including the swimsuit that managed to set social networks on fire for its impossible design and scarcity of fabric. Come on, suitable for very few.

