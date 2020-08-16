Adam Sandler’s ‘Big Kids 2’ learn from the little ones

Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) has moved with his wife Roxanne (Salma Hayek) and their children to the small town where both he and his friends grew up and had such good times together. On this occasion, the adults will be the ones who receive a whole lesson from their own children. The starting point will be the last day of class for the little ones, where all kinds of surprises will be unleashed in a super end-of-year party.

Taylor Lautner and Shaquille O’Neal sign up for sequel

Like its sequel, Big boys 2 was directed by Dennis Dugan, but it was Adam Sandler the main promoter: collaborating in the writing of the script, producing the film and leading the cast as the main protagonist.

Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade y Salma Hayek They repeated in their respective roles, but for this installment there were two very prominent additions. The former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, played the role of a police officer, while Taylor Lautner He entered the cast as a secondary school, leading the group of young people who are stung with that of Adam Sandler and company.

Grown Ups 2. EE.UU., 2013. Comedia. 101 min. Dir.: Dennis Dugan. Int.: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Taylor Lautner, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, David Henrie, Shaquille O’Neal, Cameron Boyce.

