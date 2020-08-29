Actor Jack Quaid already has his star in his own right

When he made his film debut eight years ago in

The Hunger Games

embodying Marvel, one of the teenagers who were precise when it came to killing competitors his age in order to advance in the tournament, his presence only attracted attention because of his famous last name, and because after all he was the only child they had had. Meg ryan and Dennis Quaid in their 9 years of marriage.

And although Jack Quaid has worked consistently since then, including 10 episodes on the failed series Viny

l created by Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese and a small role in Luck of the Logans by Steven Soderbergh, everything has changed for him thanks to Hughie, the insecure appliance salesman who becomes a corrupt superhero hunter in the ingenious series The boys , whose second season will begin to be seen on Amazon next Friday.









Theoretically the most important role is played by a veteran of cinema and television, the New Zealander Karl Urban, who plays Butcher, the leader of the band who seeks to take revenge on the superheroes in the alternative universe proposed by the series are rented to the highest bidder. But Quaid’s character is the one that helps the audience connect with the story.

The 28-year-old actor plays the common man who gets caught up in this brutal battle when his girlfriend is literally blown away by A-Train, one of those who supposedly dedicate his life to protecting others, and the fastest superhero in the world. Earth. Interestingly, and although it is unquestionable how much he resembles his mother, Jack remembers a young Colin Firth, not only for his physique and attitude but also for his acting talent.

In an interview conducted by Zoom with The vanguard From the Los Angeles apartment he shares with his girlfriend, the actress and comedian Lizzy McGroder, Quaid gave a preview of the new season: "In the first few episodes Hughie ended up entangled in other people's motivations. At first it was all about doing Robin justice, and that's why he formed a team with Butcher. But in this second season, he has a different look at the world he lives in, and that even affects his relationship with Starlight. He feels very bad for having lied to him, and realizes that he did it because Butcher was manipulating him. And he breaks with all that, because although he wants justice, he feels that he has to obtain it in his own way, because other human lives and the consequences of his actions matter to him, something that Butcher does not care about ", he says.













The new chapters of the second season of Amazon’s production will be released next Friday

According to Jack, Hughie feels trapped by the group of avengers, the boys of the title, but at the same time he wants to finish what he has started. In the new episodes, he assures, he will look much more confident and also more capable, and announces: “You are going to have to see the episodes, but I can assure you that Hughie will be very different in this new season.”

Jack, who also has a famous uncle, Randy Quaid, says that he rarely talks about work with his parents and that he doesn't ask for their advice either, although when his mother directed a movie five years ago, Ithaca In what was also his last performance for the cinema, he invited him to be part of the cast. "Neither one of them has sat down with me to give me an acting class, but both of them have been very supportive over the years. I remember the first time I was going to read a script in front of Martin Scorsese, I called my mother and asked her what the process consisted of. She explained it to me in the voice of experience, and in that sense I have been very lucky to have them. I wouldn't trade being their son for anything, because also, just as a fan, I'm a big fan of both of them. But I never shared my scripts with them, nor have I asked them how I have to cry or play a role because I have my own theater teachers," says who for years was a required topic of conversation in the interviews his parents gave in the Nineties, when they were two of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.








