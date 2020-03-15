Academy Of Country Music Awards Postpones 55th Annual Event, Targets September For Return

The 55thAcademy of Country Music Awards scheduled to air dwell on the CBS Tv Community on Sunday, April 5th from Las Vegas is postponed. The present shall be rescheduled to air on CBS in September at a date, time and venue to be decided.

“The ACM Awards® is a tentpole occasion for our Country Music business, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to nice lengths to discover a secure resolution for the present to go on in order that we are able to honor our artist neighborhood,” mentioned Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This determination concerned many companions, stakeholders and the business who we have now been in fixed conversations with over the previous a number of days because the scenario has developed. We stay up for figuring out a future date that we are able to have fun with our Country neighborhood safely.”

Refunds shall be issued for tickets bought for the ACM Awards and ACM Occasion for a Trigger occasions, together with ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Seashore Bash. Info on refunds shall be posted to the ACM web site and social accounts, the group mentioned.