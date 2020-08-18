‘Above the law’, the acting debut of Steven Seagal

Nico Toscani (Steven Seagal), a Vietnam War veteran and FBI police officer, is ordered not to act on a mysterious shipment of explosives related to a known trafficker. However, when Toscani decides not to follow orders and investigate the matter on his own, he stumbles upon an international drug trafficking operation in which the CIA and even high-ranking government officials are involved.

Sharon Stone and Steven Seagal, couple in fiction

Before shooting the most famous and award-winning film of his filmography, The fugitive (1993), Andrew Davis He was in charge of two feature films starring Steven Seagal: Maximum alert (1992) and Above the law (1988). In the film that is broadcast today on television, in addition to leading what was its first cast, the Michigan actor collaborated in the development of the script.

In addition to a Seagal who was just beginning his career as an action movie actor, the cast of Above the Law highlights the presence of Sharon Stone. At that time, the American model and producer had not yet made the final leap as an actress, a springboard she took with Total challenge (1990), directed by Paul Verhoeven and where he shared a cast with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Above the Law (Nico). USA, 1988. Action. 97 min. Dir .: Andrew Davis. Int .: Steven Seagal, Pam Grier, Sharon Stone, Daniel Faraldo, Ron Dean, Jack Wallace, Henry Silva, Joe Greco, Chelcie Ross.

