ABC News Employee In Los Angeles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An worker at ABC News’ Los Angeles bureau has examined constructive for the coronavirus.

ABC News President James Goldston knowledgeable employees on Monday afternoon in regards to the case.

“This individual was a part of our Seattle protection group and has been in isolation at house since final week and can stay in isolation underneath the supervision of their well being care suppliers and the steering of the CDC and native division of well being,” Goldston wrote in a employees memo. “The signs have been delicate, and I’m glad to report our colleague is feeling significantly better already. We’re wishing for a full and speedy restoration.”

He mentioned that they’ve requested all the Seattle protection group to self isolate and monitor for any signs of the virus.

“As a precaution, the bureau will now shut so a specialised cleansing service can completely disinfect all the space once more,” Goldston wrote.

Different networks have reported staff who’ve examined constructive for the virus, together with no less than six staff of CBS News. Overseas correspondent Seth Doane mentioned that he examined constructive, and reported from his self-quarantine in Rome on Monday’s CBS This Morning.

All the information divisions and networks have imposed work-from-home necessities, in some circumstances leaving them with skeleton crews to supply programming.

Goldston’s full notice is under:

Group,

I need to provide you with an vital replace about our operations and COVID-19.

An ABC News worker who works in our LA bureau and was final within the workplace final Tuesday earlier than changing into symptomatic examined constructive for the virus at this time.

Out of an abundance of warning, as well being officers advise, final week we instructed all the Seattle protection group to self isolate and monitor for any signs of COVID-19. We instantly took steps to extend our protocols for cleansing and sanitizing the bureau, together with often touched surfaces, the work stations and public areas.

Your well being and security is all the time our high precedence. Please be assured now we have a proactive method to handle any potential publicity to guard these concerned and their colleagues.

Whereas we consider that the workers who might have are available in shut contact have been notified and instructed to self isolate and monitor, as medical professionals advise, when you’re fearful you will have been uncovered, please discuss to your supervisor or HR and your healthcare supplier. We’re right here to assist.

In the meantime the bureau employees in LA is working remotely till they can return to their places of work.

We’re persevering with to take precautions suggested by the CDC and different authorities officers to forestall the unfold of the virus.

As we’ve mentioned earlier than, it’s crucial that when you’re sick, it is best to keep house.

Should you develop into ailing at work, it is best to go away and alert your supervisor, contact your well being care supplier to be evaluated and keep away from contact with different people.

In case you are confirmed to have COVID-19 or somebody near you is confirmed, it is best to alert your supervisor or HR in order that they will inform the right people for steering and take applicable steps to maintain you and others wholesome.

…

Thanks on your persistence. It is a fast paced scenario, and there are numerous folks right here to assist reply your questions. Please get in contact together with your supervisor or HR companion when you have any questions or want assist.

James