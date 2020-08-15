‘A week in Corsica’, an improper relationship

Antoine y Laurent, two Parisian divorcees in their forties, decide to spend their holidays in Corsica with their respective daughters, Louna and Marie. What seemed like a perfect week is complicated when Louna falls in love with Laurent and causes all kinds of entanglements to try to seduce him.

Two mature men (one separated, Vincent Cassel, another about to be, François Cluzet; Jean-Pierre Marielle and Victor Lanoux in the original) and their two teenage daughters (Alice Isaaz and Lola Le Lann; Christine Dejoux and Agnès Soral in the first version). Cluzet’s daughter falls in love with Cassel, she lets herself be seduced one night on the beach after a party, her daughter discovers the relationship and the relationship between the four of them gradually breaks down.

A French remake

One week in Corsica part of a original script by the director and producer Claude Berri, who died in 2009 and to whom the film is dedicated. It is a remake of the film Berri directed in 1977, A moment of bewilderment. The person responsible for The spring of the hills and Germinal, representative titles of a certain type of French cinema, little relation to the work of Jean-François Richet, the filmmaker responsible for this remake.

A moment of bewilderment. Francia, 2015. Romance. 105 min. Dir .: Jean-François Richet. Int .:

Vincent Cassel, François Cluzet, Alice Isaaz, Lola Le Lann, Philippe Nahon, Louka Meliava, Romain Apelbaum, Noémie Merlant, Annelise Hesme.

