‘A summer in Scotland’ the film of The 1 that exudes love

A summer in Scotland It is the proposal for the weekend afternoon in La 1, in which a recently divorced woman returns to Scotland to tour the places where she first met love.

30 years ago, Monika He was in Scotland as an exchange student for a year. In her memory it has remained as the most beautiful year of her life. Now that she is recently divorced, she lets her worried mother convince her to take a tour of those lands. However the journey does not start as they had imagined.

As soon as you can, Monika escapes from the group of pensioners with whom they travel to approach the town where they once stayed and where they found love for the first time. Her imagination has returned to that place for the past 30 years, where she fell in love with Angus Sinclair, which has now become one of the most prestigious Scottish whiskey manufacturers. Monika knows that a long time has passed and that people change and also their circumstances. What will Angus feel now? In any case, its moment of regression to the past is cut short by the uncomfortable presence of a landscape photographer, the idiosyncratic Richard Travis.

When you want to realize, Scotland has provided you with two wonderful men to choose from to undertake a new life.

If this film differs from other installments in the saga, it is that it has far fewer postcard images. And no wonder, Scottish weather can be horrible. Despite the professional work of the actors, of visiting typical places, such as Scottish taverns and whiskey distilleries, fishing villages and quiet lodgings, I am afraid that the visit to Scotland will not go down in the history of the saga A summer in …

A summer in Scotland (A summer in Scotland)

Alemania, 2012. Director: Michael Keusch

Intérpretes: Marion Kracht, Sascha Hehn, Christiane Blumhoff, David C. Bunners, Henriette Richter-Röhl.

