‘A summer in Manhattan’, the telefilm of La Sexta

Taylor (Julianna Guill) is the clerk of a small boutique with a special gift for sales, which does not go unnoticed by Alyssa (Vivica A. Fox), the owner of a haute couture store in New York, who offers to work with her as a manager. For Taylor it is the dream of her life and she accepts it very excited. But the store employees do not receive her as she expected, and she does not even have accommodation. Beyond the dream, life is harder than expected.

Vic Sarin, TV Movie Specialist

A summer in Manhattan It is one of the last television films that he has directed Vic sarin, whose last works for the small screen, to date, have been Family secrets (2016) and A father’s nightmare (2018). Furthermore, in the telefilm that airs today, the Indian-born director worked on the genre of comedy, which he had previously only experienced in films. The legend of the caracaimán (1996) and On the side of love (2004).

It was the third time Julianna Guill led a cast in her short acting career, years after doing so in Costa Rican Summer (2009) and Psycho on my super sweet 16 (2009). Among the cast members he also deserves special mention Natasha henstridge, who had previously worked under the orders of Vic sarin in Blood Sisters (2013), then playing a more important character in the plot.

Summer in the city. USA, 2016. Comedy. 83 min. Dir .: Vic Sarin. Int .: Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid, Vivica A. Fox, Natasha Henstridge, Marla Sokoloff, Andrea Brooks, Christie Burke, Panta Mosleh, Barbara Wallace.

