UPDATE 8:18AM: Paramount has confirmed our earlier scoop that the studio is delaying A Quiet Place II because of the coronavirus. Right here’s the official assertion:

“After a lot consideration, and in mild of the continued and growing state of affairs regarding coronavirus and restrictions on world journey and public gatherings, Paramount Footage will likely be shifting the worldwide launch of A Quiet Place Half II. We consider in and help the theatrical expertise, and we look ahead to bringing this movie to audiences this yr as soon as we have now a greater understanding of the influence of this pandemic on the worldwide theatrical market.”

John Krasinski additionally posted on Instagram confirming the information:

EARLIER EXCLUSIVE 7:02AM: I hear that Paramount Footage’ A Quiet Place II is the newest film to shift launch dates in a bid to keep away from the widespread disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Associated Story ‘Hamilton’ Performances Suspended On Broadway And Hollywood Pantages Amidst Coronavirus Considerations

UK exhibitors had been notified by this morning that the movie is shifting dates, and with cinemas shuttering throughout Europe as authorities impose restrictions on public gatherings, the movie’s worldwide roll out is prone to be severely disrupted.

Paramount was unavailable for quick remark. Exhibitors haven’t been instructed when the discharge may be rescheduled.

No affirmation on home but however we hear that Paramount is internet hosting a convention name at 8am Pacific Time to find out the technique. Different movies which have moved, corresponding to Sony’s Peter Rabbit, shifted your complete world launch for causes together with piracy.

A Quiet Place II had been set to start its roll out March 18 in worldwide territories, with the UK launch on March 19 and home bow on March 20.

It’s the sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 horror, wherein he starred alongside his spouse Emily Blunt within the story of a household navigating a a post-apocalyptic world. The primary film grossed $340M world together with $153M from worldwide territories.

The transfer follows Sony delaying Peter Rabbit 2 by 5 months earlier this week, and MGM, Eon and Common suspending the roll-out of James Bond pic No Time To Die from its authentic launch of April 2 to November 25.

Global coronavirus instances had reached 129,590 optimistic exams and 4,749 deaths on the time of writing.