A new version of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ is underway, a very dramatic

This 2020 seems to have lost his sense of humor. Will Smith wants to rescue the idea of ​​The Prince of Bel-Air but not to do the same as always but to give him another point of view. What if Will’s story had been addressed seriously and without canned laughter? What would have been the result? Time to see a dramatic prince of Bel-Air.

It is a project that Will Smith develops with his production company Westbrook Studios and with Universal Television and that has the spotlight on the main content platforms. Who will give more? In such a competitive content industry, the most important thing is to see the budget that is achieved by episodes and especially a commitment for one or two seasons, especially when it comes to a property as well known to the public as The prince of Bel Air.









“The Prince of Bel Air” aired in the United States from 1990 to 1996 and served to launch Will Smith to fame. (NBC)



The idea is that it is set in the United States today, that the episodes last one hour and that it tells the story of Will., a young man raised in the harshest streets of Philadelphia and who must integrate into the wealthy community of his uncles in California. It is time to address the conflicts that were presented in the sitcom of the nineties but without going on tiptoe, without mitigating the blows with jokes.

Will Smith is actually developing an idea that he saw on the internet when saw a short film that imagined The Prince of Bel-Air as a serious and brainy series. The short’s author, Cooper, will write and direct the series, although he will have the help of Chris Collins as co-author of the script. Collins does have a notable career in the television industry with jobs in The man in the high castle The

The wire by David Simon.







Will Smith works with Cooper, the author of the short film that inspires this prince of drama





Will Smith has not yet reached an agreement with any content platform but, according to Deadline, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, HBO Max and Peacock are currently interested. This latest platform launched last spring in the United States, owned by NBCUniversal, is already shooting sequels to Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster.























