A miniseries is underway about the missionary who was killed with arrows on an island in India

In November 2018, a piece of news that seemed from another time appeared in the media. John Allen Chau was obsessed with converting the natives of North Sentinel Island to Christianity although it was forbidden to approach them. He convinced some fishermen to bring him as close to shore as possible and got out of the boat with the Bible in hand. According to those who transported him, soon Chau died of the wounds inflicted by the arrows of the aborigines. Now this fateful odyssey will be adapted into a television series.

The miniseries will adapt the report written by J. Oliver Conroy in the Guardian Observer which was titled The Life and Death of John Chau, The Man Who Tried To Convert His Killers (The life and death of John Chau: the man who tried to convert his killers). The story not only has as its incentive its shocking ending but the path that led him there: how a 26-year-old American young man felt that God wanted him to convert a tribe isolated from the rest of the world to Christianity.















He wanted to convert the indigenous people of North Sentinel, a tribe isolated from the rest of the planet.





The series, therefore, will explore the previous adventures of Chau, the way in which he came to North Sentinel. and also the belief of the young man’s father, who considered that the missionary community of the United States is guilty of the boy’s death, convincing him to embark on such a dangerous mission.

The operation of Sentinel del Norte is unusual in the international context. It is an eight kilometer wide island in the Andaman Islands archipelago. Although the territory belongs to the island, its inhabitants live alien to the rest of the planet, hostile to any arrival. Not even the government dares to set foot on the island: the tribe that lives there follows its own rules and India neither enforces the laws there nor takes responsibility for the people who die when trying to approach the natives, a totally prohibited act.





It is estimated that today it has a population of approximately 38 people, descendants of those who colonized the island about 60,000 years ago from Africa. They do not practice agriculture, are hostile to those who try to approach and have a coral barrier that prevents it from being easy to reach North Sentinel.









As they have been separated from the rest of civilization for tens of thousands of years, there are also health reasons to leave them alone: do not have a developed immune system, becoming very vulnerable to any disease.











