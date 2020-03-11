TELEVISION

A Lambo for the Mistress! Is Rihanna’s Ex, Billionaire Hassan Jameel, Behind the Lavish Gift Sumayah?

March 11, 2020
Rihanna who? I’m going to spend my money on an space romance!

Saudi presenter at Dubai TV Sumayah Al-Shekh shared a video on Snapchat documenting the second she obtained a Lamborghini automotive as a gift from an unknown provide.

Inside the video, an individual was heard telling Sumayah that this automotive is a gift for her nevertheless he doesn’t know the provide. 

Talking to shocked Sumaya, the individual was saying “I swear it’s your automotive. It’s a reward for you, addressed to your establish, a automotive for you”.

Sumayah requested the individual: “The place did it come from? how? what’s the deal?” And the individual responded “I have no idea”, noting that Lamborghini 2020 is value 346,391 US {{dollars}}.

Later, Al-Shekh posted a picture on Instagram subsequent to her new automotive, captioning the shot: “A current that was really a shock I didn’t anticipate. Thanks”.

It has been reported that Hassan Jameel is relationship Sumaya Al-Shekh with none affirmation from either side.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

