A ‘Hidden Fate’ reserved for Matt Damon

On the day of the Senate election, the young and charismatic politician David Norris (Matt Damon) meet Elise Sellas (Emily Blunt), a beautiful ballet dancer who completely alters his life. When Norris begins to suspect that certain supernatural forces are trying to separate them, she will try to find out the causes.

George Nolfi’s premiere as a director

After being the screenwriter of such well known films as Ocean’s Twelve: One More Comes Into Play (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), George Nolfi he launched himself in the direction with Hidden Fate. His debut feature is the adaptation of the story Fitting Team, written by Philip Kindred. In this science fiction film, in addition to directing, George Nolfi was in charge of developing the script and participating in the production.

The great protagonist of Hidden destination was Matt Damon, winner of the Golden Globe for his performance in Marte (The Martian) (2015), film directed by Ridley Scott. It was the first time that the Los Angeles actor shared a project with Emily Blunt, also awarded the Golden Globe, in her case in 2007 and for the role she played in the telefilm Gideon’s Daughter. In addition, among the cast members, the presence of Michael Kelly, known internationally for playing Doug Stamper on the series House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey y Robin Wright.

The Adjustment Bureau. EE.UU., 2011. Ciencia ficción. 107 min. Dir.: George Nolfi. Int.: Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Anthony Mackie, John Slattery, Michael Kelly, Terence Stamp, Anthony Ruivivar, Gregory Lay, Jennifer Ehle, Pedro Pascal.

