‘A good boyfriend’, with Natalia Verbeke, in ‘History of our cinema’

After the robbery of a bank branch, the thieves hide the car in a workshop to go unnoticed but they cannot avoid killing one of the mechanics. Because of that, the police come to investigate the robbery. The young inspector while handling the case discovers that his girlfriend has a lover.

Natalia Verbeke debuts in the cinema

Three years after debuting as director with The girl of your dreams (1995), Jesus R. Delgado he put himself in front of his second feature film. In addition to directing, the Goya winner for Best Short Film for The black widow (1991), was in charge of preparing the script for A good boyfriend. For this film, the Valladolid director had Fernando Guillén Cuervo as a great protagonist, whom he would also recruit for his next job, Everything except the girl (2002), then playing a secondary role.

Among the cast members also highlighted the presence of a young woman Natalia Verbeke, which in this way was released in the world of cinema. The same thing happened to Víctor Clavijo, in his case with a testimonial character in the plot. It would not be the only time that the Spanish-Argentine actress would share a cast with Fernando Guillén Cuervo, because twenty years later they would meet again in the series The case. Chronicle of events (2016).

Esp., 1997. Thriller. 94 min. Dir .: Jesús R. Delgado. Int .: Fernando Guillén Cuervo, Natalia Verbeke, Adolfo Fernández, Ángela Castilla, Pepo Oliva, Víctor Clavijo.

