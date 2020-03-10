A Fan Favorite Character Will Die Saving Natasha – Hollywood News

Sooner than Natasha Romanoff met her tragic future in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, did anyone she love sacrifice their life for hers? Some MCU followers are glad {{that a}} ‘Black Widow’ character will do precisely that throughout the new {film}!

One yr after the unimaginable losses of Avengers: Endgame, followers would possibly ought to address one different lack of life. The latest Black Widow trailer features a curious, transient second between Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and her sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) that gave some MCU followers Endgame flashbacks. On the trailer’s 1:34 mark, Natasha sits with Yelena on a ship, cradling her sister’s head in her palms. Yelena doesn’t seem like she’s doing successfully, and Natasha appears to be crying. They’ve clearly been through a brutal battle. “Eventually, all of us need to determine on,” the rogue S.H.I.E.L.D. agent says in a voiceover as she presses Yelena’s forehead to her private.

Followers recognized that this mirrors what this equivalent gesture happens throughout the final Avengers film, correct sooner than Natasha sacrifices herself to avoid wasting a number of the world. In Endgame, Black Widow and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) uncover out that thought of considered one of them has to die with a objective to amass the Soul Stone, the vital factor to stopping Thanos. Probably the greatest mates have a poignant, devastating second collectively, pressing their foreheads collectively as they cry. Natasha jumps off a cliff, saving Hawkeye so he might be reunited alongside together with his family when it’s all through.

With that image in ideas — is Yelena going to sacrifice herself to avoid wasting a number of her sister? Followers are already linked to the character, and we haven’t even seen her onscreen however. As one MCU fan put it on Twitter, “if one factor happens to Yelena i’m gonna burn Marvel studios to the underside.” Black Widow takes place between Captain America: Civil Battle (2016) and Avengers: Infinity Battle (2018), whereas Cap (Chris Evans) and Natasha are nonetheless on the run from the regulation. Yelena’s act is perhaps a severe foreshadowing second that influences Natasha’s future on Vormir.

That’s all an idea, and there’s nonetheless hope for Natasha’s sister. Yelena Belova turns into the model new Black Widow in Marvel Comics’ Inhumans #5. Now that everyone knows Natasha’s lifeless, would possibly Yelena take up her mantle and assume the perform of Black Widow in future MCU productions? We’ll uncover out when Black Widow premieres on May 1, 2020.