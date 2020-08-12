‘A date with destiny’, the telefilm of La Sexta

Two strangers, Nick (William Baldwin) and Julia (Stefanie von Pfetten), meet online and meet to see each other in person. After many conversations on the chat, they have a first date at a restaurant. When they meet, they cannot believe what is happening: he is her ex-husband and she is his ex-wife.

David Winning, specialist in telefilms

A Date with Destiny is one of the many telefilms that flood the film career of David Winning. The same year that the feature film that is broadcast today on television was released on television, four other projects by the Canadian director were released: Engaging Father Christmas, Finding Santa, Otoño en Vermont and A dangerous infidelity.

William Baldwin, brother of the well-known actor Alec Baldwin, was the main protagonist of this telefilm, leading a cast where he was accompanied by the actress of German origin Stefanie von Pfetten. Among the cast members, the presence of Lochlyn Munro, which was already under David Winning’s orders in Lies of the past (2015) and The Mistletoe Promise (2016).

While You Were Dating. EE.UU., 2017. Romance. 80 min. Dir.: David Winning. Int.: William Baldwin, Stefanie von Pfetten, Michelle Morgan, Luke Roessler, Lochlyn Munro, Ariel Ladret, Aliyah O’Brien.

