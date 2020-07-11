A controversial Antena 3 label does not consider immigrants as people

The edition of Antena 3 Noticias presented by Sandra Golpe has been heavily criticized on social networks for a graphic that undoubtedly creates great controversy. Viewers noticed the words on the label to talk about the active focus for coronavirus in Cartagena (Murcia).

“Let’s not forget that there are outbreaks in all the Autonomous Communities, except in La Rioja, Asturias and the autonomous cities Ceuta and Melilla “, the journalist began Javier Gallego to explain with the help of an interactive map. “We will stop at one of them below; We are going to Cartagena first because there we have nine immigrants who have come from a boat, have escaped and some were infected with the virus “he continued.

Through an interactive map, the chain sought to explain the outbreak that has occurred in Cartagena. It was exposed that there were “nine immigrants” and “70 people”, as if immigrants were not part of the group of people, which has caused social networks to explode asking for explanations.

The chain’s apology

Antena 3 did not take long to apologize for what happened. “We want to apologize for the graphic error on our screen. We are sorry that you are so unfortunate and we can no longer disagree. We reiterate our apologies“they have written in this tweet.

“Right now the search continues for three of the nine immigrants who escaped from the port of Cartagena; in the last hours, 70 people have arrived by boat to the Murcia region. Here, in the port of Cartagena, they have set up tents for everyone to pass a sanitary control. Of the 70, two have tested positive for coronavirus; they are already admitted to a hospital center, but there are three immigrants who are still on the run“the reporter clarified Joaquín Fernández From the scene.

