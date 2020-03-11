’90 Day Fiancé’: Is Usman cheating on Lisa? Screenshots show reality star flirting with underage girl

Usman and Lisa have been speaking to one another on-line for 2 years and within the latest episode of ’90 Day Fiancé’, the 2 lastly obtained an opportunity to satisfy one another. Whereas their assembly led to hugs and kisses, Usman’s actions made viewers imagine that he was not too comfortable about assembly Lisa.

Speaking to the digicam, he admitted that Lisa was not what he had anticipated. He mentioned that he had hoped Lisa had massive breasts, a bit of waist and an enormous butt, it was clear that he was not fully interested in her.

So as to add to this, in a dialog with his buddies, Usman hinted that he wished to make it massive within the music business and attain a place the place everybody knew his title.

Might or not it’s that he was utilizing Lisa as his ticket to the US to make a reputation for himself within the music business? Despite the fact that the 2 had been speaking for 2 years, the chemistry between them appeared to be tapering off. Just lately, a screenshot between Usman and a girl hinted that he had been speaking to a number of ladies.

The screenshot shared on social media had one of many women revealing that Usman had been speaking to greater than two women and he or she had been considered one of them. To make issues worse, she revealed that the reality star continued to speak to her regardless of figuring out that she is underage.

The screenshot additionally had a picture of each of them on a video name the place Usman might be seen smiling whereas participating in a dialog. Up to now, Lisa has additionally raised her considerations over Usman and his feminine “followers”.

Being a Nigerian rapper and a celeb, he has fairly just a few followers who usually go away hearts and candy messages for him on his social media.

Whereas he has denied repeatedly about being in touch with his feminine followers, Lisa has usually doubted him. Wanting on the screenshot that was shared, it looks like her doubt was justified. Whereas Usman may be speaking to different ladies, the query is, if he’s nonetheless with Lisa or not?

’90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than The 90 Days’ airs on Sundays at eight pm ET on TLC.

