7th case of Coronavirus confirmed as doctor’s relative tests positive

March 12, 2020
2 Min Read


The seventh case of Coronavirus was confirmed this evening. The woman, a member of the family of a Maltese doctor who examined optimistic on Wednesday morning, is in good scenario, the properly being authorities acknowledged.

The family had gone on trip inside the Dolomites, in northern Italy. This was one different case of the virus being imported from Italy, the federal authorities acknowledged.

The woman is being held on the Infectious Illnesses Unit at Mater Dei Hospital. The authorities are educated that the woman didn’t report for work after getting back from abroad.

The federal authorities as quickly as as soon as extra appealed for calm and accountability. It acknowledged it’s taking all wanted measures to safeguard public properly being. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela launched a journey ban to a unique four worldwide places other than Italy: France, Germany, Switzerland and Spain.

People getting back from these worldwide places should quarantine themselves or face a advantageous of €1,000.

