$50 Tickets Offered for To Kill a Mockingbird, The Book of Mormon, West Side Story, More

March 10, 2020
Beginning at noon March 12, all remaining tickets by March 29 to The E book of Mormon, The Lehman Trilogy, To Kill a Mockingbird, West Facet Story, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is likely to be obtainable for $50, producer Scott Rudin launched.

As concerns about coronavirus proceed to rise nationwide, Rudin said, “As long as New York Metropolis is open for enterprise, its beating coronary coronary heart stays the Broadway stage. That’s an unprecedented various for everyone to see a current that they in every other case received’t have had easy and fairly priced entry to. I can’t fake that good theater is the panacea we’ve been prepared for, nevertheless inside the meantime I really feel we might all use simply a few hours away from the night time info.”

