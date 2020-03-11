2020 New Harmony Conference to Develop Projects From Isaac Gómez, Sharon Washington, and More

The New Harmony Mission will as quickly as as soon as extra gather writers of assorted backgrounds and experiences for its annual conference in Indiana this spring. Among the many many writers who will develop new work on the conference are Amy Evans, Jonathan Spector, Sharon Washington, and Isaac Gómez.

The 34th conference will occur Might 20–Might 31. A full schedule, that features readings, Q&A’s, and a celebratory dinner, shall be launched shortly. Click on on proper right here for tickets.

The two full full progress initiatives, which each and every receive assist from a director, dramaturg, and a corporation of actors, shall be Jet Gasoline by Evans, and This Rather a lot I Know by Spector.

Changing into a member of the 2020 conference as Writers in Residence are Benjamin Benne (Nationwide Latinx Playwriting Award for Alma), Lily Houghton (Costly, My Brother is Greater at Love Than Me), Dan O’Brien (The Physique of an American, The Residence in Scarsdale), Lina Patel (Krypton, The Ragged Claws), John Pielmeier (Agnes of God, The Exorcist), and Washington (Feeding the Dragon).

Following closing 12 months’s collaboration on Rajiv Joseph’s King James, New Harmony will as soon as extra welcome Steppenwolf to the conference to develop Wally World by Gómez (La Ruta, I Am Not Your Good Mexican Daughter). He shall be joined by Obie-winning director Jo Bonney and Steppenwolf Director of New Play Development Polly Hubbard.

Furthermore, The New Harmony Mission has launched its assist for a model new collaboration between Seth Bockley, Tanya Palmer, and Liz Nofziger. With a grant from Platform: An Arts & Humanities Evaluation Laboratory at Indiana Faculty, the employees shall be engaged on the evaluation a part of a model new problem that explores deliberate communities and the utopian origins of town of New Harmony.

The New Harmony Mission is an organization devoted to supporting writers whose work emanates hope. Capabilities for the 2021 conference will open for submission later this 12 months.