2020 Emmy Awards: The Complete List Of Nominations

The countdown begins for the ceremony of the emmy awards 2020 to be delivered on September 20. The nominations have just been announced and, despite the surprises, There is a clear favorite in the drama category: Succession the HBO, which has many possibilities to replace Game of Thrones as the spoiled series by the United States Television Academy Awards.
In comedy it seems less clear. There they are Dead to me and The Kominsky method Netflix competing against the two-time winner The Marvelous Mrs Maisel from Amazon Prime Video and Schitt’s Creek, the obsession of American criticism. In miniseries, HBO’s Watchmen and Hulu’s Mrs America have an interesting face to face.
Here is the list of the series and the nominated actors in the Emmys 2020. In parentheses you can see the channel or platform that broadcasts the series in Spain:
Best drama series
Better call Saul (Movistar+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Maid’s Tale (HBO)
Killing Eve (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Best actress in a drama
Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Olivia Colman por The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer por Killing Eve (HBO)
Laura Linney por Ozark (Netflix)
Sandra Oh por Killing Eve (HBO)
Zendaya by Euphoria (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman por Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown por This is us (FOX Life)
Steve Carell por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Brian Cox por Succession (HBO)
Billy Porter por Pose (HBO)
Jeremy Strong por Succession (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress – Drama
Laura Dern por Big little lies (HBO)
Meryl Streep por Big little lies (HBO)
Fiona Shaw por Killing Eve (HBO)
Julia Garner por Ozark (Netflix)
Sarah Snook por Succession (HBO)
Helena Bonham Carter por The Crown (Netflix)
Samira Wiley for The Maid’s Tale (HBO)
Thandie Newton por Westworld (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Giancarlo Esposito por Better Call Saul (Movistar +)
Nicholas Braun por Succession (HBO)
Kieran Culkin por Succession (HBO)
Matthew Macfadyen por Succession (HBO)
Bradley Whitford for The Maid’s Tale (HBO)
Billy Crudup por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mark Duplass por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Jeffrey Wright por Westworld (HBO)
Best Comedy Series
Curb your enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to me (Netflix)
The good place (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)
What we do in the shadows (HBO)
Best Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate por Dead to me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Linda Cardellini por Dead to me (Netflix)
Catherine O’Hara by Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)
Issa Rae por Insecure (HBO)
Tracee Ellis Ross por Blackish (HBO)
Best Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson por Blackish (Neox)
Don Cheadle por Black Monday (Movistar+)
Ted Danson por The good place (Netflix)
Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)
Ramy Youssef por Ramy (Starzplay)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Betty Gilpin por Glow (Netflix)
Yvonne Orji by Insecure (HBO)
Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong por Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy / by Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)
D’Arcy Darden por The good place (Netflix)
Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Marin Hinkle por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Andre Braugher por Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Comedy Central)
Mahershala Ali por Ramy (Starzplay)
Kenan Thompson por Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy por Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)
William Jackson Harper por The good place (Netflix)
Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Best miniseries
Little fires everywhere (Amazon Prime Video)
Mrs America (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Best actress in a miniseries
Cate Blanchett por Mrs America (HBO)
Shira Haas por Unorthodox (Netflix)
Regina King por Watchmen (HBO)
Octavia Spencer por Self Made (Netflix)
Kerry Washington por Little fires everywhere (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Actor in a Mini-Series
Jeremy Irons por Watchmen (HBO)
Hugh Jackman por Bad Eduction (HBO)
Paul Mescal por Normal People (Starzplay)
Jeremy Pope por Hollywood (Netflix)
Mark Ruffalo for The Undeniable Truth (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries
Holland Taylor por Hollywood (Netflix)
Uzo Aduba by Mrs America (HBO)
Margo Martindale por Mrs America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman por Mrs America (HBO)
Tony Collette por Unbelievable (Netflix)
Jean Smart por Watchmen (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-Series
Dylan McDermott por Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons por Hollywood (Netflix)
Tituss Burgess por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II by Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo por Watchmen (HBO)
Louis Gossett Jr por Watchmen (HBO)