2020 Emmy Awards: The Complete List Of Nominations

The countdown begins for the ceremony of the emmy awards 2020 to be delivered on September 20. The nominations have just been announced and, despite the surprises, There is a clear favorite in the drama category: Succession the HBO, which has many possibilities to replace Game of Thrones as the spoiled series by the United States Television Academy Awards.

In comedy it seems less clear. There they are Dead to me and The Kominsky method Netflix competing against the two-time winner The Marvelous Mrs Maisel from Amazon Prime Video and Schitt’s Creek, the obsession of American criticism. In miniseries, HBO’s Watchmen and Hulu’s Mrs America have an interesting face to face.









Here is the list of the series and the nominated actors in the Emmys 2020. In parentheses you can see the channel or platform that broadcasts the series in Spain:





Best drama series

Succession starts as a favorite. (AP)



Better call Saul (Movistar+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Maid’s Tale (HBO)

Killing Eve (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)





Best actress in a drama

Jennifer Aniston returns to the ring with The Morning Show. (AP)



Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Olivia Colman por The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer por Killing Eve (HBO)

Laura Linney por Ozark (Netflix)

Sandra Oh por Killing Eve (HBO)

Zendaya by Euphoria (HBO)





Best Actor in a Drama











Jason Bateman por Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown por This is us (FOX Life)

Steve Carell por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Brian Cox por Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter por Pose (HBO)

Jeremy Strong por Succession (HBO)





Best Supporting Actress – Drama

Laura Dern por Big little lies (HBO)

Meryl Streep por Big little lies (HBO)

Fiona Shaw por Killing Eve (HBO)

Julia Garner por Ozark (Netflix)

Sarah Snook por Succession (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter por The Crown (Netflix)

Samira Wiley for The Maid’s Tale (HBO)

Thandie Newton por Westworld (HBO)





Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito por Better Call Saul (Movistar +)

Nicholas Braun por Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin por Succession (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen por Succession (HBO)

Bradley Whitford for The Maid’s Tale (HBO)

Billy Crudup por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass por The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Jeffrey Wright por Westworld (HBO)





Best Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek is selected for Best Comedy and in the Top Four Performing Categories (AP)













Curb your enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to me (Netflix)

The good place (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)

What we do in the shadows (HBO)





Best Comedy Actress

Head to head between Dead to me actresses Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate (AP)



Christina Applegate por Dead to me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Linda Cardellini por Dead to me (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara by Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)

Issa Rae por Insecure (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross por Blackish (HBO)





Best Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson por Blackish (Neox)

Don Cheadle por Black Monday (Movistar+)

Ted Danson por The good place (Netflix)

Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)

Ramy Youssef por Ramy (Starzplay)





Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Betty Gilpin por Glow (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji by Insecure (HBO)

Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong por Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy / by Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)









D’Arcy Darden por The good place (Netflix)

Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Marin Hinkle por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)





Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Andre Braugher por Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Comedy Central)

Mahershala Ali por Ramy (Starzplay)

Kenan Thompson por Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy por Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +)

William Jackson Harper por The good place (Netflix)

Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)





Best miniseries

‘Watchmen’ will have to annihilate ‘Mrs America’ in a miniseries. (Mark Hill / AP)



Little fires everywhere (Amazon Prime Video)

Mrs America (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)





Best actress in a miniseries

Cate Blanchett por Mrs America (HBO)

Shira Haas por Unorthodox (Netflix)

Regina King por Watchmen (HBO)

Octavia Spencer por Self Made (Netflix)

Kerry Washington por Little fires everywhere (Amazon Prime Video)





Best Actor in a Mini-Series

Jeremy Irons por Watchmen (HBO)









Hugh Jackman por Bad Eduction (HBO)

Paul Mescal por Normal People (Starzplay)

Jeremy Pope por Hollywood (Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo for The Undeniable Truth (HBO)





Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries

Holland Taylor por Hollywood (Netflix)

Uzo Aduba by Mrs America (HBO)

Margo Martindale por Mrs America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman por Mrs America (HBO)

Tony Collette por Unbelievable (Netflix)

Jean Smart por Watchmen (HBO)





Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-Series

Dylan McDermott por Hollywood (Netflix)

Jim Parsons por Hollywood (Netflix)

Tituss Burgess por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II by Watchmen (HBO)

Jovan Adepo por Watchmen (HBO)

Louis Gossett Jr por Watchmen (HBO)

Jim Parsons, de Sheldon Cooper a Henry Willson.

(Netflix)











