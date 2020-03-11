2017 Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Bathroom Resurfaces Following Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus has everyone world large taking further precautions as a result of it pertains to their non-public hygiene—and different individuals are really each other sideways if their hygiene isn’t as strict precisely. An outdated clip of Adrienne Bailon explaining on “The Precise” why she doesn’t wash her palms when she makes use of the bathroom at home has not too way back resurfaced following the coronavirus outbreak and social media is dragging her for it.

Since everybody appears to be hyper-alert about effectively being and germs recently due to the coronavirus, followers have been shocked when the 2017 clip from the current began to resurface as soon as extra on-line not too way back. Throughout the clip, Adrienne admits to not washing her palms, as fellow co-hosts Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai and Loni Love try to influence her in some other case

A fan talked about to Adrienne, “It’s important to scrub your palms after you use the restroom, interval.” Adrienne then shook her head and talked about “nah” then continued, saying “What did I contact? It’s my house?” Tamera then interjects and informs her that when using the bathroom she touches her “behind.”

That wasn’t enough to influence Adrienne who replied, with “The toilet paper touches my behind. I don’t contact my behind. And I’m not always touching my behind.” She went on to make clear that on the time everyone in her house was sick in addition to her and she or he believed that the reason why was because of she surrounds herself with germs.

