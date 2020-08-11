‘1917’: Sam Mendes Movie Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Few times a movie has as much impact as Sam Mendes did in his last work, 1917Favorite to sweep the Oscars if not for the phenomenon in which Parasites became. She ended up with three technical statuettes that are difficult to disprove: Photography, Sound and Visual Effects. Amazon Prime Video already has this film available in its catalog for all subscribers, considered the definitive war tape and the best since Saving Private Ryan.

WATCH MOVIE

On the Western Front, British General Erinmore (Colin Firth) entrusts Corporals Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), two young British soldiers, with a strictly impossible mission. They must deliver an urgent and decisive message to Colonel MacKenzie (Benedict Cumberbatch). To carry out this mission they must leave the trench in broad daylight and advance through the German-occupied French countryside.

Without respite, in a race against the clock, the two soldiers cross narrow trenches, barbed wire and cross country in an environment of death and destruction, surrounded by the corpses of men and animals. They only have a few hours to do their job and avoid a violent attack at all costs. If they do not arrive in time, 1,600 soldiers will lose their lives, including the brother of one of the two young soldiers.

At the door of the Oscar

1917 received a total of 10 Oscar Award nominations, although it was only able to achieve three. He had better luck at the Golden Globes, where he won Best Picture and Best Director for a Sam Mendes who shot the film in a single spectacular sequence shot –although there are several cuts impossible to see for the eye of the spectator–. He also won 7 Bafta Awards.

It all seems little to acknowledge the incredible technical work behind the film. The level of precision required to shape both models and their translation to full scale can be reflected in details such as their final dimensions, meticulously calculated once the duration of the shots to be shot had been timed. Until that detail was known, the set could not be built, since the time of the sequence shot had to coincide with how long it took the protagonists to cross the set.

In addition to all this, the collapsed towns and structures or the a mile of trenches dug for the occasion they had to be adapted to camera work both in terms of their measurements and when including shortcuts and components —Such as windows or removable walls— that would facilitate the transition between stages and allow the machinery and operators to work invisibly while respecting the realism of the movements.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.