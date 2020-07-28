16 perfect series to watch with your colleagues (on Amazon Prime Video)

1

The Boys

SEE SERIES

The “boys” on Amazon Prime Video are violent, foul-mouthed, and sometimes even heroic, which is why they’re the best for spending a serious night out with friends. Created by Eric Kripke from the comics of Garth Ennis and Darick RobertsonThis series dismantles the superhero myths of Marvel and DC Comics in a story where Captain America, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are actually the villains of the show. And the good ones? Those who struggle to put their excesses at bay. The second season arrives this summer, so there is no better time to give it a good review and delve into the new episodes.



‘The Boys’: 10 questions the second season has to solve