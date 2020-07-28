16 perfect series to watch with your colleagues (on Amazon Prime Video)

There are nights that you just want to hit play and hang out with colleagues in front of the TV. But, as always, there comes the big question: And what do we see? More than one will have had nightmares with her. To make the decision a little easier, and if you are subscribed to the Amazon Prime VideoWe recommend a good list of titles that will never disappoint you. Series specially selected for you and your friends to spend an afternoon of scandal.
The Boys
The “boys” on Amazon Prime Video are violent, foul-mouthed, and sometimes even heroic, which is why they’re the best for spending a serious night out with friends. Created by Eric Kripke from the comics of Garth Ennis and Darick RobertsonThis series dismantles the superhero myths of Marvel and DC Comics in a story where Captain America, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are actually the villains of the show. And the good ones? Those who struggle to put their excesses at bay. The second season arrives this summer, so there is no better time to give it a good review and delve into the new episodes.
‘The Boys’: 10 questions the second season has to solve
The Office
Television comedy would not be the same without this series. Nor does the culture of memes. Steve Carell He leads with more or less fortune the office of a paper company, where each team member is stranger than the last. But deep down they are all adorable. If you are already in love until the bars of this series of Greg Daniels As if to see it for the umpteenth time, or if you are going to see it for the first time to see if all those compliments from its fans were true, Amazon gives you the opportunity to do so. Do not think twice.
Top 10 episodes of ‘The Office’
The man in the high castle
What if the Nazis had won World War II? Imagine something like this series, based on the book of Philip K. Dick, which takes us to a United States that has been divided into two parts, belonging to the Axis forces that were fighting against the Allies. Now, in this dystopian future, Germany and Japan dominate the country and they maintain their own Cold War, but video tapes could change the course of History.
‘The man in the castle’: The end of the series, explained
Modern Love
We all have those days when we feel most emotional, when we feel like connecting with our feelings through human stories and love stories. And in this series there are several to choose from, and none will disappoint you. First dates, marital problems, parental perspectives … In this mosaic of stories, where they participate Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, Sofia Boutella and more stars, love and relationships is only the common thread to talk about issues that affect us all.
‘Modern Love’: RANKING of all episodes and stories
Hunters
The infamous Operation Paperclip allowed large numbers of Third Reich Nazis to relocate to the United States, where not only did they not pay for their war crimes, but they found a happy and successful life under new identities. This series created by David Weill Imagine a group of Nazi hunters from the 70s ready to seek justice in this situation. The group led by Al Pacino, who plays a wealthy Jewish businessman seeking his own personal revenge, will also uncover a plot on US soil that threatens to establish a Fourth Reich.
The end of ‘Hunters’ explained
Vikingos (Vikings)
Among the best historical series of the moment, this is one that lovers of violence and fast-paced action cannot miss. Set in the era of power struggles between Viking clans, the story follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok, a hero in search of glory (and the throne). He is said to be a descendant of Odin, and from the way he fights we believe it. A series that continues to endure among the longest-lived of our time thanks to a dedicated ‘fandom’ that continues to vibrate episode by episode.
All the news on ‘Vikings’
Good Omens
Who said that it was impossible to adapt this iconic novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman? Of course, it was not easy: an angel and a devil face the end of the world because of the war between their respective sides, but they, settled on Earth, want to protect humanity at all costs. Michael Sheen and David Tennant They exhibit their chemistry as the protagonist couple, which, from opposite poles, could not complement each other better. Ready for the arrival of the Antichrist? Six episodes of pure adrenaline, comedy and fantasy.
‘Good Omens’ is a warning, and we should listen to it
Peaky Blinders
On the streets of Birmingham, there was no more violent, dangerous and charismatic criminal gang than that of the Peaky Blinders. Perhaps this series created by Steven Knight He does not tell us the whole truth, but he has certainly managed to become one of the most loved and applauded in recent years. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) He blinklessly leads his family’s illegal business in the English city as he deals with his own traumas and emerging problems. It won’t be long before you want to buy one of those berets. But no blade, huh!
Everything we know from the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’
The Terror
It is not a series as adrenalinic as others on this list, but it will certainly leave you with a bad feeling. And twice: his two seasons, which focus on completely different stories (the first, about a ship run aground on ice and being stalked by a strange creature; the second, about a series of mysterious deaths in the context of World War II), are available on Amazon. . Created by David Kajganich, is one of those essentials to give an opportunity.
‘The Terror’: International criticism surrenders to this creepy series
Death Note
If you are fans of anime, this series will have been satiety. And if not, it is not a bad time to discover in Japanese animation some gems like this, in which a paper notebook wreaks havoc. Based on the manga of Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ôba, tells the story of an ambitious and brilliant teenager who finds a notebook in which, when writing a man, that person dies. With that kind of power, the young man becomes Kira, who aspires to dominate the world. And a mysterious detective named L will try to stop him. The confrontation of the century.
10 things you should know about ‘Death Note’
Mr. Robot
This is one of those series that, although it received critical acclaim and won more than one award, it did not reach the public as much as it should. And that cannot be. The Oscar winner Rami Malek He plays a brilliant programmer here who combines his ordinary job as a technician by day with his face as a law enforcement hacker at night, an activity that will get him into much bigger trouble than he bargained for. Created by Sam Esmail, is a premonitory series, lucid and incredibly entertaining.
‘Mr. Robot’: Psicosis social
Community
If you are looking for a comical sitcom that can look like pipes on a silly afternoon with colleagues, you have arrived where you wanted. Created by And HarmonThis is one of those series that makes you fall in love episode by episode with a cast of charismatic protagonists (the chops of Joel McHale, the sweet Alison Brie, the rebel Gillian Jacobs, the geek Danny Pudi |, the forcefulness of Yvette Nicole Brownthe charming Donald Glover and the unbearable Chevy Chase) and an unstoppable wave of cultural references that will delight the most cinephile.
The connection between ‘Rick and Morty’ and ‘Community’
Jack Ryan
You’ve seen it a thousand times, but you don’t get tired either. The character created on paper by Tom Clancy, and that actors such as Sean Connery and Chris Pine in the past, it took a television form in the hands of John Krasinski. The coordinates are the same: a CIA analyst discovers terrorist transmissions and decides to launch himself into the field to discover what is happening, at which point we will discover that this agent not only knows how to analyze the data, but is also a born fighter. .
‘Jack Ryan’: The end of the second season explained
Mad Men
It is never a bad time for a classic series. Especially this one. Set in the advertising business of the 60s, it shows us the moment of the construction of social expectations through marketing, the face of the American Dream, through the life and love affairs of Don Draper (Jon Hamm), the best among the best. A guy who always goes in a suit, has the perfect family waiting for him at home with dinner made and always has an Old Fashioned in hand. But, as with their commercials, sometimes everything is smoke.
The best episodes of ‘Mad Men’
Into the badlands
Kung fu and western? Yes please. Created by Alfred Gough and Thousands thousand, places us in a futuristic environment in which natural catastrophes have caused the collapse of our civilization. There are no longer countries that discuss at world summits nor a system of consumer capitalism: now, again, everything is a field and the fight is the only way to survive. In the Badlands area, there are seven leaders vying for resources and power, and it will be a young warrior who can change the dynamics of this Western dystopia.
‘Into the badlands’: Everything we know about the end of the series
Dexter
If you did not get hooked on this series at the time, the time has come. And, who would say that serial killers could be not only protagonists of the story, but also heroes? Michael C. Hall She plays a medical examiner who goes out looking for criminals at night to kill them and prevent them from further damaging people’s lives. Behind his facade of a man and a perfect stepfather, the guy’s blood runs and he has an unwavering sense of justice. Suck on that one, Batman. With Dexter we are served.
8 things you didn’t know about ‘Dexter’
