15 commercial movies to avoid getting bored on Amazon Prime Video

Many use the term ‘commercial’ in a derogatory way, but what is wrong with a movie that makes millions of people enjoy? What’s wrong with enjoying a blockbuster without complexes? No, this list does not look at its members condescendingly, quite the opposite: They are films that have made us enjoy and that save us from a gray day without effort. They are mass meat and we love it.
1
Champions (Javier Fesser, 2018)
It has been one of the highest grossing Spanish films in recent years, and there is no one who can resist a comedy with as much charisma as this one from Javier Fesser, which won the Goya for Best Film. Leadered by Javier Gutierrez in the role of curmudgeonly coach, he shows us the struggle of a neighborhood basketball team made up of people with functional diversity to get to the top of the table. You will fall in love with each and every one of them.
2
La saga ‘Fast and Furious’
Engine, muscles and explosions. What more can you ask for when you want to have a good time with a dose of adrenaline and great action movie stars? Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Gal Gadot, Jason Statham and company star in the adventures of this iconic saga that you can find complete on Amazon Prime Video, from its time of They call him bodhi on four wheels until she became the cousin of Mission Impossible. Entertainment is assured.
3
Train to Busan (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016)
If you like zombies, here you will get tired of seeing them. In the best of the senses. This adrenaline-pumping movie Yeon Sang-ho conquered South Korea first, and then the world, with an adventure in which a group of survivors must face a zombie apocalypse that has been unleashed while traveling by train. Spend the end of the world in motion. The sequel, ‘Peninsula’, is yet to come, so we will have more of this wonderful action thriller.
4
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Jon Watts, 2017)
The films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have their favorite place in Disney +, but that does not mean that catalogs like Amazon’s have not scratched (for now) some of their best films. The first solo adventure of Tom Holland as Spider-Man it couldn’t be more fun. Jon Watts invoke the spirit of John Hughes to film his more ‘teenager’ and charismatic version. Action, comedy and romance with a villain played by Michael Keaton. Winning combination.
5
¡Mamma Mia! (Phyllida Lloyd, 2008)
It is an incontestable fact that Mamma Mia it is an infallible refuge for gray days. This adaptation of the star-studded Broadway musical (Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski…) is the representation of joy itself through the iconic songs of ABBA. Such was its success that it has a sequel, Mamma Mia: Over and over again, and it’s one of those movies that we never get tired of watching, no matter what. You have as much fun watching it as the actors seem to have had filming it. And that is gold.
6
Green Book (Peter Farrelly, 2018)
Sometimes commercial-oriented films tend to make reality simpler than it actually is. The bad? That they screw up so much in some things like this movie Peter Farrelly. The good? Which focuses on values such as understanding, friendship and tolerance, making the viewers get a necessary message. For something she won the Oscar for Best Picture. For this reason, and for two dazzling protagonists, played by Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.
7
The trilogy of ‘The Hobbit’ (Peter Jackson, 2012 – 2014)
After the huge success of The Lord of the rings, Peter Jackson embarked on another ambitious project with this sequel, also adapted from a novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, and where we witness the incredible adventures of Bilbo Baggins. The character played by Martin Freeman travel through Middle-earth with new characters, others that we already know well, and also a dragon played by Benedict Cumberbatch. It might not reach the impossible level of its predecessor trilogy, but if it’s pure fantastic entertainment we’re after, it won’t disappoint.
8
The ‘Harry Potter’ saga
Get out your magic wands and hit play, because on Amazon Prime Video they have all the movies of the Harry Potter saga, from the child who survived became a promising apprentice wizard until he had to face the most difficult tests of their life. Daniel Radcliffe gives life to the protagonist, who accompanies us through the characters, spells and worlds created on paper by JK Rowling. Do you do a marathon with all flavors of dragees?
9
There is only one father (Santiago Segura, 2019)
You don’t know what you have until you lose it, and a family doesn’t know how much a mother does at home until she goes on vacation. Although his starting point may seem very hackneyed (the patriarch who has to deal with housework that he has never paid attention to and childcare that he has always underestimated), Santiago Segura permeates this story with his sense of humor and the great performances of his young lead cast. The sequel, Father there is only one 2, is sweeping theaters, so there’s no better time to go back to the beginning.
10
Ready Player One (Steven Spielberg, 2018)
Nostalgia is the order of the day, and few ‘best-sellers’ have encapsulated it so intensely that Ready Player One of Ernest Cline. And it is curious that he was precisely one of the creators of that imaginary of nostalgia, Steven Spielberg, the one responsible for bringing the story to the big screen. The result is a futuristic sci-fi adventure in which, without blinking, you will miss a reference. Of course, there is more than a nostalgic spirit in this film, and discovering it is quite a journey.
11
Top Gun (Tony Scott, 1986)
The eighties wouldn’t be the same without this Tony Scott, in which Tom Cruise convinced us that there is nothing sexier than being a pilot. The epic of these idols of the air continues to feel like the first day more than 30 years later, and for something we will soon have in theaters the late sequel to the story, Top Gun: Maverick. Action, friendship, rivalry and romance come together to give us that injection of 80s nostalgia on Amazon Prime Video.
12
Megalodon (Jon Turteltaub, 2018)
A giant prehistoric shark against Jason Statham? Yes please. There is an almost magical satisfaction when we find a film that delivers what it promises without pretense or half measures. An epic confrontation in the water between the human being and the monster that channels the spirit of the classic shark movies, which cannot be missed in a summer worth its salt.
13
Star Trek (J.J. Abrams, 2009)
Characters created by Gene Roddenberry they never go out of style. And they all got a nice modern bathroom thanks to this movie from J.J, Abrams, which finds a way to give the franchise a fresh start, with the same characters and at the same time different. A genius of approach that is finished off with a fun, exciting and nostalgic film, which was followed by two equally remarkable films, Star Trek: Into Darkness and Star Trek: Beyond.
14
Divergent (Neil Burger, 2014)
There is always hunger for a good teenage dystopia. This one, based on the novels of Veronica Roth, tells how a futuristic society has divided the population into five different factions according to their skills and job expectations. But what about those who refuse to be pigeonholed only in one of them? Shailene Woodley leads the adaptation of this hit story as a rebel leader who must find her own way in the world.
15
The saga of ‘Indiana Jones’
If you have entered the monkey of adventure films, few are more iconic and representative than those of Indiana Jones. The legendary character played by Harrison Ford He displayed his charisma, fighting skills, and wits to fight bad guys in three films (and, well, that fourth installment that’s still controversial) that will never go out of style. They’re all available on Amazon Prime Video, so it’s time to get ready for a marathon.
