15 commercial movies to avoid getting bored on Amazon Prime Video

9

There is only one father (Santiago Segura, 2019)

You don’t know what you have until you lose it, and a family doesn’t know how much a mother does at home until she goes on vacation. Although his starting point may seem very hackneyed (the patriarch who has to deal with housework that he has never paid attention to and childcare that he has always underestimated), Santiago Segura permeates this story with his sense of humor and the great performances of his young lead cast. The sequel, Father there is only one 2, is sweeping theaters, so there’s no better time to go back to the beginning.