‘100 meters’, the most emotional film by Dani Rovira

Ramon (Dani Rovira), a father of a family, lives for work until his body begins to fail. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, all forecasts seem to indicate that in a year he will not be able to walk 100 meters. Ramón decides to stand up to life by participating in the toughest sporting event on the planet. With the help of his wifeAlexandra Jiménez) and his father-in-law’s grumpy (Karra Elejalde), Ramón begins a peculiar training in which he will fight against his limitations, showing the world that giving up is never an option.

From Ramón Arroyo to Dani Rovira, a true story of overcoming

After the documentary Small world (2012), in which he already demonstrated his interest in overcoming stories, Marcel Barrena embarked on his first feature film with 100 meters. The film, based on the true story of Ramon Arroyo, was starred by Dani Rovira, that surprised by playing a great role, the first dramatic in his career. It was the third job that the Malaga actor shared with Karra Elejalde, who was nominated for a Goya for Best Supporting Actor, an award he has already won twice with his roles in Also the rain (2010) and Eight Basque surnames (2014).

Esp., 2016. Drama. 108 min. Dir .: Marcel Barrena. Int .: Dani Rovira, Karra Elejalde, Alexandra Jiménez, María de Medeiros, Clara Segura, David Verdaguer, Bruno Bergonzini, Alba Ribas, Marc Balaguer, Andrés Velencoso.

