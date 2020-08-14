10 recommended Netflix series to watch with children

‘The ministry of time’

The comic tone is one of the keys by which The Ministry of Time, a series that has been highly valued by the scientific community for its historical dissemination, it is perfect to watch with children and to awaken their curiosity.

The Ministry of Time is a secret government institution that depends directly on the Presidency of the Spanish Government. Only monarchs, presidents, and a unique number of people know about him. The passage to other times is done through gates guarded by the ministry’s patrols.

Their goal: to detect and prevent any intruders from the past from reaching our present —or vice versa— in order to change history for their benefit. To do this, the patrols will have to travel to the past and prevent them from succeeding.