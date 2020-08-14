10 recommended Netflix series to watch with children

Many times video games or the entertainment industry have been accused of being specifically for that, entertaining. And it is not like that. Series and movies can serve to have a good time while teaching values, behaviors and knowledge that would otherwise be more difficult for a child or adolescent to explain.
Therefore, today we have compiled the most recommended series for children so that they have a good time and incidentally, they can learn in a fun and enjoyable way. You can also check the special we did with series to watch as a family.
‘The ministry of time’
The comic tone is one of the keys by which The Ministry of Time, a series that has been highly valued by the scientific community for its historical dissemination, it is perfect to watch with children and to awaken their curiosity.
The Ministry of Time is a secret government institution that depends directly on the Presidency of the Spanish Government. Only monarchs, presidents, and a unique number of people know about him. The passage to other times is done through gates guarded by the ministry’s patrols.
Their goal: to detect and prevent any intruders from the past from reaching our present —or vice versa— in order to change history for their benefit. To do this, the patrols will have to travel to the past and prevent them from succeeding.
‘Anne with an E’
Anne Shirley is an orphan girl who lives in a small town called Avonlea that belongs to Prince Edward Island, in the year 1890. After a difficult childhood, where she was transferred from orphanage to foster homes, she is mistakenly sent to live with an old maid and her brother. When she turns 13, Anne will be able to transform her life and the small town where she lives thanks to her strong personality, intellect and imagination.
‘The InBESTigators’
When ten-year-old prodigy Maudie forms a detective agency with her classmates Ezra, Ava and Kyle, no crime is left unsolved. Like the Five books, a group of boys will investigate together as their friendship grows stronger.
‘Day to day’
For many it is the best Netflix sitcom. Developed by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, it is based on the series of the same name released in the 1970s. The Álvarez family is a matriarchy: Penelope (Justina Machado) is a single mother who lives with her mother Lydia (an unleashed Rita Moreno) and two teenage children, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz), she is a conscientious, lesbian and feminist, and he is a boy nice but chullo and cocky.As an extra for those who feel curious, the start of the third season includes Gloria Estefan and two actresses from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero.
‘A series of catastrophic misfortunes’
It was one of the first Netflix original bets back in 2017 and has given for three seasons. In ‘A series of catastrophic misfortunes’ the tragic story of the Baudelaire brothers is told (Violet, Klaus and Sunny), who live under the threat of Count Olaf, their evil legal guardian, taking away their inheritance. The brothers will have to outsmart Olaf, foiling each of his devious plans to find new clues. to help them solve the mysterious death of their parents.
‘The Boss Baby. Back to work ‘
The adventures for Tim Templeton and the Boss Baby have only just begun, and Netflix is going to show us, since this pseudo-derivative series of the film offers us a new story that is not so complicated, since it is like the of the movie, but more developed and still with a little less hook and grace, but make no mistake about it: adventures are assured.
The Magic Hunters’
3 installments and 52 chapters of half an hour count the complete cycle called within the Stories of Arcadia: Trollhunters. A story packed with twists and turns and fast-paced action: The Life of James Lake and His Friends; Tobias, Toby, Domzalski and Clara Núñez, is upset by the arrival of an amulet and his discovery of an alternate and underground world dominated by trolls that try to live in peace while the evil Gunmar, punished for eternity to inhabit the world of the shadows tries to return to the real world to finish with the trolls who betrayed him and the humans who do not deserve to live in the outside world.
Guided by Blinky, Arghhhh, Vendel, and Draal, James will learn the art of being a Trollhunter. Gnomes, goblins, changelings, and the beings of Saxon mythology are there included, the two old wizards of the Arthurian tradition: Merlin and Morgana. It’s not about changing names, or discovering the black thread, just taking a necessary twist to make the filler characters fun and endearing. Chompsky the Gnome or Non-Enrique are those characters that become unforgettable, even though they play a tertiary role in the narrative. It is a program that can become a classic.
‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’
A number of the executive producers of Riverdale perfect for teenagers. With a tone similar to that of The seed of the devil and The Exorcist, this adaptation presents a Sabrina struggling to reconcile with her double nature (half witch, half mortal), while fighting forces of evil that threaten her, her family and the world that humans inhabit.
‘Stranger Things’
It has moments that border on terror, but it is a good way for children to fall in love with the 80s and learn as we did when we were little, become interested in those stories loaded with humanity and turn their attention to classics like Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones or The Goonies.
‘Mako’s sirens ‘
In this sequel to H2O, a boy named Zac turns into a merman by accident, threatening the existence of three young mermaids who protect the island of Mako.
