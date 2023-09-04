What is Identity Theft and Why It Is Still a Thing?

It may seem that the topic of identity theft is not as relevant today as it was in the past. Still, thousands of users worldwide become victims of identity theft in one form or another. Many people give access to their personal information without knowing it or suffer from hacker attacks.

At the same time, we suggest checking various professional perspectives on existing identity protection services, for instance, the Zander review. It is also important to know how to fill out a report for your local police department in case your identity is stolen. We hope this information will help you avoid such an unpleasant situation.

What is identity theft?

Identity theft is defined as the unauthorized use of your credentials and personal information without your permission. It can be used to commit financial fraud or sold to third parties.

There are several ways your identity can be stolen:

It can be stolen with the use of specially designed malware that harvests users’ credentials, or you can be deceived into providing it yourself via phishing websites and software.

Data breaches can result in your data being exposed and compromised. Usually, it happens to companies that have your information.

Unsecured browsing can be the reason hackers gain access to your computer and steal information without your knowledge. It includes but is not limited to, spam emails and WiFi hacks.

Mobile phone or wallet theft is one of the most common ways for criminals to have personal information at their disposal.

How Can I Tell If My Identity Was Stolen?

The most obvious indications that your identity was misused are loan denials and calls from collection agencies. It is the most problematic aspect of identity theft, as it requires a tiresome and time-consuming process of proving that you have nothing to do with bank or medical insurance fraud.

The second indication is unauthorized bank transactions or withdrawals via your credit card or bank account. You can easily prevent further problems and loss of money by getting regular updates on your credit card or bank account history.

Thirdly, you get suspicious medical bills or explanations from companies or health care providers that you didn’t initiate. Do not overlook it and consult with the company to clarify the situation.

Any instance where you are not sure you requested the transaction or subscribed for a health care service is an alarming sign that someone obtained access to your account. Do not hesitate and start acting.

What Should I Do to Avoid Identity Theft?

Your own cautiousness and attentiveness to your bills and loans is the best step to prevent unauthorized access to your information. As soon as you notice something unusual, you may start the investigation before it is too late. However, here are some pro tips for securing your identity, both offline and online:

Be very attentive and never share your personal information via unsecured messengers or with someone you don’t trust.

Check your email and physical mail carefully, as they may contain important information that can be stolen either online or offline.

Be very cautious of your bills and billing cycles; if financial statements or bills do not reach you, contact the sender immediately.

Always install an AV solution on your computer, use a VPN and firewall when connecting to the public WiFi network, and pay attention to your online security.

Set a fraud alarm and find the most convenient identity theft service for you, secure lost wallets, and prevent unwanted fraud attempts on your behalf.

Never leave receipts, account statements, or expired credit cards lying around; dispose of them properly. Even though many frauds are made online, criminals still use offline methods to deceive you and steal your information.

Use identity protection services’ option of a credit freeze, as it will prevent criminals from getting credit in your name.

What if identity theft has already occurred?

The Federal Trade Commission offers the following steps for someone who has been a victim of identity theft: Here we list some tips in case the crime has already been committed.

Notify the companies where fraud has occurred that your identity was stolen and you need the accounts to be closed or frozen. Change all logins, passwords, and pins for your account.

Get familiar with Identity Protection products and set fraud alerts to prevent future attempts to utilize your credentials for fraud. You will receive a notification if someone tries to open an account or make a loan on your behalf.

Fill out an identity theft report and recovery plan for the Federal Trade Commission, as well as a police report.

For more information, you can visit the FTC webpage and get familiar with the suggested steps.