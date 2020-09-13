Zverev-Thiem, final of the US Open 2020 live

The Austrian, at the service.

The two players know each other perfectly and it is expected to be a long match, with two specialists in the

tie-breaker.

Who will raise the first

Grand slam of his career?

Follow the end of

US Open 2020, as always, in

vanaguardia.com.

Last night’s final will kick off in just a few minutes!

What an end awaits us!

Finally,

Dominic Thiem was more successful in tie-breaks and qualified for his first final in

New York.

For its part, the participation of

Dominic Thiem in this

US Open It has been much more placid: of his six games, only one went to the fourth set. In fact, their first meeting, before

Jaume Munar, It only lasted two sets because the Spanish retired after suffering a fall when the match was 7-6 and 6-3 in favor of the Austrian.

The Spaniard was close, but finally he was surpassed by the number seven in the world and was one step away from what would have been his first final of

Grand Slam.

The German tennis player made his debut in this

US Open 2020 in the first round. He saw the faces with

Kevin Anderson (7-6, 5-7, 6-3 and 7-5), and

Nakashima (7-6, 6-7, 6-3 and 6-1) and

Mannarino (6-7, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2) were his next rivals.

In less than 60 minutes this final of the

US Open between

Alexander Zverev and

Dominic Thiem, two of the most prominent members of the

next gen. The tennis player who wins tonight’s game will add his first

Grand Slam.

Alexander Zverev and

Dominic Thiem faces are seen in a match for history. The tennis player who wins will add the first

Grand slam of his career.

The

final of the

US Open will be played in the always spectacular

Arthur Ashe Stadium, in

Flushing Meadows, although as a security measure by the

coronavirus will not have an audience.