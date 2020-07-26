Zion Williamson to be released from quarantine in time for the NBA restart

Zion Williamson will be released from quarantine when New Orleans you play your first official NBA restart game in Walt Disney World. That the Pelicans play that night or not is still unknown. The NBA said Saturday that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on July 16 to attend to an urgent family matter.

He returned to Disney on Friday night and immediately went into quarantine. That means he will likely be released from quarantine throughout Tuesday, two days before the Pelicans play the first game against the Utah Jazz.













If all goes well with the Williamson quarantine, you can return to team activities during a training scheduled for Tuesday night.

A source close to the Pelicans said that if all goes well with Williamson’s quarantine, he can return to team activities during a training scheduled for Tuesday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because such plans have not been completed and cannot be made official until Williamson passes further tests, now that he has returned to Disney.

“Most importantly, we hope all is well with him,” Pelicans forward Derrick Favors said Saturday, shortly after the NBA revealed the quarantine was four days old. “He left for personal reasons. So it’s good to see. Whatever it is, I hope that everything went well and that it is good and that you come back with us. And I know everyone is excited to have him back. I know he is excited to return. “







Williamson was evaluated daily during his absence and continually tested negative for the COVID-19, which helped his hopes of a shorter quarantine upon his return to Disney. The league has said that quarantine for those who drop the bubble can last up to 10 days or more if those people don’t get tested daily while they’re away.

The No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA draft averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season for the Pelicans, who are one of six teams in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.







