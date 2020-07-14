Zidane’s Madrid beats his record for consecutive victories at the key moment

At the exact moment, with no margin for error, the Real Madrid of Zinedine Zidane It has become a winning machine that allows you to be one step away



of the league title. With the three points before him Granada, the white team reached nine consecutive victories, which is a record with the French coach on the white bench according to data from Mister Chip.

In a particularly delicate context, with a hellish schedule that has tested the physical capacity of the players, the meringues are being the team that has best adapted to the circumstances. Virtually no team has won their matches with solvency and Madrid has managed to survive better in trench football.













Another example in Granada

Virtually no team has won their matches with solvency and Madrid has known how to survive better in trench football

The white script in these nine games has been practically the same: above all, not conceding goals and knowing how to compete with tight markers. In Granada the umpteenth example. Madrid achieved a comfortable advantage in the first minutes, with a 0-2, but with the goal of Machís he knew how to suffer during practically the entire second half. Arbitration controversies on the sidelines, the whites have competed better than their rivals.

Before the stoppage due to the pandemic, the Madrid team had given one of lime and one of sand in the domestic competition. One day it seemed a solvent team and the next day, regardless of the entity of the rival, it suffered to achieve the victory and even yielded draws and unexpected defeats.

Zidane in the band of Nuevo Los Cármenes. (AFP)



The three months of recess due to the pandemic have served for Zidane to strengthen the flimsy wickerwork of the first section of the course. This year the Gallic coach bet on consolidating the defensive system to opt for the tournament of regularity. However, the Real Madrid behind was not robust enough at the beginning of the season and allowed an irregular Barça to rise to the top of the League before the break.









This year Madrid has not been the eminently offensive team of other seasons, winning many games with few goals, but it has compensated that little powder with the strength behind. Madrid have just 66 goals in their favor in the absence of two days, while in the other years with Zidane he had not dropped below 90 points.





Three goals in nine games

The last three goals of the rivals have served to cut distances, never to advance on the scoreboard or to tie

In contrast, the Madridistas are the team with the fewest goals conceded in the League, with 21 goals, and since the start of the competition they have only conceded three goals in nine games. In addition, the last three goals of the rivals have served to cut distances, never to advance on the scoreboard or to tie. With these defensive figures it is practically impossible to yield points.

Madrid have nine consecutive victories and no longer need to sing the alirón. To reap two draws against Villarreal and Leganés, the Chamartín team will win a title that they have not held since 2017. But judging by the white regularity, everything indicates that with the final whistle against the ‘groguets’ there will be a party in Valdebebas next Thursday .









Check the entire Santander League calendar.







