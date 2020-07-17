Zidane: “Winning the League is the Host”

Visibly excited, Zinedine Zidanetechnician Real Madrid, He was more exultant than ever after conquering his second Spanish League. The Frenchman praised his footballers after scoring ten wins in as many games. “The feeling is tremendous, what the players achieved is impressive. It is a team thing, of the players. I’m glad because they are a very human group of people and when I see them like this I can only be happy. They have all been engaged. This is soccer. I have no words, I have very big emotions ”, the French coach managed to say.

He even went so far as to value this title above the three Champions League that he conquered in his first stage as a white coach. “Yes, I am more excited than with the Champions. The Champions are the Champions, but the Spanish League is a tremendous effort, 38 days. In the end if you have more points… it’s the host, ”he exclaimed.















“It is the players who fight, I am with them, but they believe in what we do to win. There are some who play more, but those who play less contribute something to the team, especially to win things. The Spanish League is very difficult, until the penultimate match has not been decided, “he said.

In addition, he assured that if they deserve it, it is because “we have obtained more points, it is this. We did it. Today is professionally one of the best days I have ever had. After the confinement it is impressive ”, she assured.







Finally, he regretted not being able to celebrate the title with his fans, but he called them to do it later. “We cannot control it. We would have liked to be with them in Cibeles as always, we will do so later. But at home they will be happy to see their team win the League. We did it for them ”, he concluded.

For his part, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos assured that this League is “an award for work, perseverance and balance. Out of ten games, winning all ten is very complicated and has much merit. After the confinement it was clear that we had to win everything. There was no margin for error in our head. Winning 34 leagues, my fifth, very happy for what I have done, ”he assured.















About Zidane, he assured that he is “the skipper of the ship, he is the one who marks the way. He has placed his trust in the players, we believe in him and his work. All it touches is the holy hand. He is a great person and a unique coach ”, he pointed out.

In addition, he made it clear that he would like to continue more years in the white discipline. “Those who want the president, I would like to finish my career here. I don’t think there will be a problem either for me or for the club, ”he concluded.







