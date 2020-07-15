Zidane: “The players stayed working after training, that says a lot”

Serious, prudent but also satisfied with what the

Real Madrid has achieved



in the restart of LaLiga. So she appeared Zinedine Zidane, who does not want mistakes, mistakes, or that his players think of celebrations before time. He did confess that, after the confinement that forced the squad to stay three months at home “it was clear that the team wanted to do great things. They stayed to continue exercising after training and that tells you things, although nobody makes a face of feeling like champions anymore ”.

Because to celebrate the title, you first have to beat Villarreal. An opponent that in the first round did not make it easy, achieving a hard tie for two. The Real Madrid coach has defined the match as “the strongest test of the last we have had” because “Villarreal is a team that knows how to play very well and has shown it”, although he made it clear that the Whites do not think about draws “We are going to go to death to win,” said the French.













Match against Villarreal

An opponent that in the first round did not make it easy, achieving a hard draw to two

For this, maximum concentration and a cold mind. “There is a lot of noise around the celebration, but we have to focus our energy on the match,” said Zidane when asked about the Real Madrid statement asking his fans to stay at home and avoid crowds in case they conquer. League number 44 in its history.

Prudence and serenity does not mean that the coach is very aware of his hobby. “There are people who have had it and continue to have a hard time, and soccer is a way to make people forget every day. At all times we think about them and we want them to be proud of us ”.

Zinedine Zidane

(Denis Doyle / Getty)









Thinking of the hobby

There are people who have had it and continue to have a hard time, and football is a way of making us forget everyday. At all times we think of them and we want them to be proud of us







Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid coach







As for proper names, Zidane does not rule out Hazard for tomorrow’s meeting “because he is better off his troubles.” He also raised the figure of Karim Benzema: “for many years his performance has been very good, for me, all my players deserve the Ballon d’Or” and about Gareth Bale, he stated that “nobody can destabilize the team because we are all united” .









On a more personal level, Zidane stated that he does not listen to comparisons and that “if you say that I am not good, I do not care because I am not going to change.”

Zidane and Karim Benzema (SUSANA VERA / Reuters)











