Zidane returns Real Madrid to glory (again)

He Real Madrid He was in the midst of a crisis of results, surrounded by criticism and far from opting for any title, when he landed Zinedine Zidane to refloat the team and return it to glory. This statement would fit perfectly five years ago, with the first arrival of the French on the white bench, or today. It comes down to the same result: Madrid, champion.

The revitalizing effect of the French coach has been the same this season as in the 2015/16 season. At that time Zidane took over from Rafa Benítez and the Madridistas conquered Europe. Now, the merengue team has regained a throne in the League that they had lost against Barça in the last two years.













17 titles in 9 years

The Frenchman is undoubtedly the most decisive figure in the history of Real Madrid in the 21st century

French is undoubtedly the most decisive person in the history of the entity of Chamartín in the 21st century. Hard to find a white figure with such a high percentage of success in his three stages at the club. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos rub shoulders with the Frenchman. First in his playing years and now on the bench, Zidane’s presence has meant at least one title in virtually every season. Come on, look, shout.

With Zidane on the Madrid club’s payroll, the team has harvested 17 wound in nine seasons, most notably the achievement of four Champions League and three leagues. Florentino Pérez turns 20 at the head of the Madrid entity and Zidane has been his guardian angel since he first put on the white shirt in 2001. Only the decline of the ‘Galacticos’ for two years, with a Zidane facing his last years of career, they extinguished the aura of the French.









Zidane chat with his players during a Real Madrid match. (EFE)



Without being an overwhelming team or leaving a football to remember, Real Madrid has always been very competitive under Zidane’s wing, especially when the moment of truth has arrived. The Whites have faltered in the initial stretch of the current season, but the pupils of the Marseille have mutated into winning machines when they have glimpsed the goal on the horizon. Ten consecutive victories corroborate it. Zidane’s influence, the key.

“The first objective of the coming season is to win the League,” said Zidane in April 2019, when at the end of last season he took over from Santiago Solari in a sunken Madrid. After nine months off, the coach returned to take the reins of a team that had knocked down his options in the League for many days, had been discharged from the King’s Cup by Barça in the semifinals and Ajax had humiliated him at the Bernabeu in the eighths of the Champions League.













The goal was always the League

With worse wicks than in previous seasons, clearly with less powder since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Zidane focused his efforts on the defensive strength of the team.

With worse wickerwork than in previous seasons, clearly with less powder since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Zidane focused his efforts on the defensive solidity of the team. Goal accomplished. Madrid are the team with the fewest goals scored in the competition and since the restart they have only conceded (4 goals). Enough to sing the alirón again against a decaying Barça.

Without tactical display, Zidane’s main virtue has been his knowledge of wardrobe management. No one better than the Frenchman has known how to understand the concerns of the players to express their strengths. His years dressed as a short, as the first sword in the elite, have been the best learning to face his time in the band. However, perhaps Gareth Bale or James Rodríguez think differently. In addition to the sensitivity with his pupils, his legendary role in the history of football has served to make his speech clearer even more.

Zidane during a Real Madrid match. (JuanJo Martín)













Real Madrid broke the bank when in August 2001 it paid 12.9 billion of the old pesetas (77 million euros) to take over Zidane’s services in the green. A record figure totally out of the market. Without that investment, perhaps the destinies of French and Madrid would never have crossed paths. His winning goal in the Champions League final in his first season in white, with a beautiful volley, began to pay off a transfer that two decades later has become the most profitable investment in the club’s recent history. With the arrival of Zidane, over and over, up to three times, Real Madrid has savored the honeys of success.

