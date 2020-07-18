Zidane, on his future: “I have a contract, but in football you never know”

Objective met for the Real Madrid, which will close before the Leganes your participation in League Santander after singing the alirón last day. Euphoria and smiles in the white entity, but its technician, Zinedine Zidane, put fear in the body to the Madrid fans when he responded ambiguously about his future on the bench in Merengue.

“I am here but nobody knows what will happen. So I am not talking about next year. I have a contract, I’m comfortable, but in football you never know. I am calm with my situation but in soccer everything changes from one day to the next. I am enjoying it but we are going to see how long ”, explained the French at a press conference.













Sow doubts about your future

“I enjoy the day to day so much because this will end some day as it has once happened. But one day it will really pass ”





For a moment, another scared Frenchman flew over the press room, like the one he starred in at the end of the 2017/18 academic year, when the Whites had just won their third consecutive Champions League. “I feel lucky to be with these players and with this club. That is why I enjoy day to day so much, because this will end some day as it has once happened. But one day will really happen, “Zidane insisted on the sudden twists of fate.

Zidane lives day by day, without looking beyond the next meeting, and for this reason he assured that the team wants to “continue winning” in Butarque to complete a full eleven consecutive victories since the competition resumed.

A streak that has led to the conquest of a League that Marseille wanted to give great value: “Each title is a credit to the team, to the players who are at that time. This League should not be neglected because it has been very difficult. We have fought to the end. We have to enjoy what we have achieved ”.









The Frenchman did not want to “take his chest out” of the title because it does not go with his character and he simply focused on talking about football and the team’s virtues to achieve glory: “In football you have to have a balance and lately we have that balance with more regularity, especially at the defensive level of the entire team. To win titles we need this balance and play well. But sometimes there is a rival that can get you into difficulties ”, he analyzed.





The value of earning the domestic title

“We must not despise this League because it has been very difficult”





Against the ‘pepineros’, who are playing for the First Division, Zidane assured that they will go out for all to “respect the other teams” and that therefore they will “play as always” despite being an inconsequential encounter for the whites . “When we put on the shirt we want to win every game, it is in the club’s DNA,” he said.

With the final whistle in Leganés, he expects his pupil Karim Benzema to be the top scorer of the championship because “he deserves it” (he is two goals from Messi) and assured that he has great “respect” for Javier Aguirre, coach of the ‘pepineros’. Once participation in the League ends, Madrid will start to think about the second round match of the round of 16 in Manchester against City.









“The first leg was complicated and the return will also be difficult. But that does not change anything of what we are going to do. We are going to fight until the last second and what will happen is not known, “Zidane promised about the duel against Pep Guardiola’s pupils. Madrid will try to overcome the 1-2 of the Bernabeu on August 7. But first, as Zidane would say, the successful participation of Madrid fans in the League must be closed.

