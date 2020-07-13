Zidane: “I don’t do accounts, I only think about winning the next game”

No one will take out Zinedine Zidane of his cautious speech until mathematics certifies the league title for the Real Madrid. The Whites’ coach assured in a press conference that he does not do “accounts” and that “he only thinks of winning the next game” in Granada this Monday. A victory that would put them one step away from singing the alirón.

Barça won in Valladolid and was one point away from the Madrid team, but Zidane was comfortable with the pressure: “There is a tension that is mandatory because it is what leads us to win games. We like to play and train. You have to be focused on each match, starting with tomorrow’s match in Granada ”.

The Madrid team have eight consecutive victories, although without showing their best game. Zidane is only worth the victories. “I am not bothered by criticism. Each one thinks and our obligation is to demonstrate in each match that we are good. Madrid is Madrid, it is the most important club in history, ”said the Frenchman.

Zidane talks to Benzema in a match. (Reuters)



Part of the good work in the back is due to the performance of Ferland Mendy, “a request” from Zidane. The coach said that his compatriot “has talent and is showing it.” Mendy will be the starter in the rest of the League since Marcelo is injured. “You can’t compare Mendy with Marcelo. Each one is different ”, Zidane explained about his left-handed sides.

